SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Terminator
Jacob Brockwell

Terminator

Jacob Brockwell
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 65%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
168
Gewinntrades:
129 (76.78%)
Verlusttrades:
39 (23.21%)
Bester Trade:
51.87 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-38.88 USD
Bruttoprofit:
725.26 USD (28 519 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-192.36 USD (5 861 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
16 (35.64 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
60.54 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading-Aktivität:
0.55%
Max deposit load:
12.88%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
25
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
32 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
13.71
Long-Positionen:
163 (97.02%)
Short-Positionen:
5 (2.98%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.77
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.17 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.62 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.93 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-16.62 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-38.88 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
23.63%
Algo-Trading:
96%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.01 USD
Maximaler:
38.88 USD (5.40%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.83% (38.91 USD)
Kapital:
6.59% (97.16 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 168
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 533
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 23K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +51.87 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -39 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 11
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +35.64 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -16.62 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Coinexx-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

This signal is provided strictly for educational and experimental purposes. Copying this signal is done entirely at your own risk. I am not responsible for any losses, drawdowns, or account damage that may occur as a result of copying this signal.

Please note that this signal is actively being pushed, stress-tested, and intentionally stretched beyond conservative limits in order to evaluate performance under aggressive conditions. As a result, risk levels may be higher than what is suitable for most traders.

If you choose to copy this signal, be aware that it is run on an ECN account with 500:1 leverage. Results may vary significantly depending on your broker, account type, leverage, spreads, execution speed, and risk settings.

Only use this signal if you fully understand the risks involved and are comfortable with the possibility of loss. This is not financial advice and should not be treated as a recommendation to trade real funds.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.22 22:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Terminator
30 USD pro Monat
65%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
10
96%
168
76%
1%
3.77
3.17
USD
7%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.