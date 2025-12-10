- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|168
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|533
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|23K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Coinexx-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 10
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 6
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.13 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.79 × 184
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.70 × 40
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.96 × 79
|
Coinexx-Live
|3.25 × 124
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|17.50 × 2
This signal is provided strictly for educational and experimental purposes. Copying this signal is done entirely at your own risk. I am not responsible for any losses, drawdowns, or account damage that may occur as a result of copying this signal.
Please note that this signal is actively being pushed, stress-tested, and intentionally stretched beyond conservative limits in order to evaluate performance under aggressive conditions. As a result, risk levels may be higher than what is suitable for most traders.
If you choose to copy this signal, be aware that it is run on an ECN account with 500:1 leverage. Results may vary significantly depending on your broker, account type, leverage, spreads, execution speed, and risk settings.
Only use this signal if you fully understand the risks involved and are comfortable with the possibility of loss. This is not financial advice and should not be treated as a recommendation to trade real funds.
USD
USD
USD