信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Terminator
Jacob Brockwell

Terminator

Jacob Brockwell
0条评论
可靠性
10
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 65%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
168
盈利交易:
129 (76.78%)
亏损交易:
39 (23.21%)
最好交易:
51.87 USD
最差交易:
-38.88 USD
毛利:
725.26 USD (28 519 pips)
毛利亏损:
-192.36 USD (5 861 pips)
最大连续赢利:
16 (35.64 USD)
最大连续盈利:
60.54 USD (11)
夏普比率:
0.39
交易活动:
0.55%
最大入金加载:
12.88%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
25
平均持有时间:
32 分钟
采收率:
13.71
长期交易:
163 (97.02%)
短期交易:
5 (2.98%)
利润因子:
3.77
预期回报:
3.17 USD
平均利润:
5.62 USD
平均损失:
-4.93 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-16.62 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-38.88 USD (1)
每月增长:
23.63%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.01 USD
最大值:
38.88 USD (5.40%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.83% (38.91 USD)
净值:
6.59% (97.16 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 168
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 533
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 23K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +51.87 USD
最差交易: -39 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +35.64 USD
最大连续亏损: -16.62 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Coinexx-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

This signal is provided strictly for educational and experimental purposes. Copying this signal is done entirely at your own risk. I am not responsible for any losses, drawdowns, or account damage that may occur as a result of copying this signal.

Please note that this signal is actively being pushed, stress-tested, and intentionally stretched beyond conservative limits in order to evaluate performance under aggressive conditions. As a result, risk levels may be higher than what is suitable for most traders.

If you choose to copy this signal, be aware that it is run on an ECN account with 500:1 leverage. Results may vary significantly depending on your broker, account type, leverage, spreads, execution speed, and risk settings.

Only use this signal if you fully understand the risks involved and are comfortable with the possibility of loss. This is not financial advice and should not be treated as a recommendation to trade real funds.


没有评论
2025.12.22 22:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Terminator
每月30 USD
65%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
10
96%
168
76%
1%
3.77
3.17
USD
7%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载