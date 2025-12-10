SinaisSeções
Jacob Brockwell

Terminator

Jacob Brockwell
Confiabilidade
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 65%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
168
Negociações com lucro:
129 (76.78%)
Negociações com perda:
39 (23.21%)
Melhor negociação:
51.87 USD
Pior negociação:
-38.88 USD
Lucro bruto:
725.26 USD (28 519 pips)
Perda bruta:
-192.36 USD (5 861 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
16 (35.64 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
60.54 USD (11)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.39
Atividade de negociação:
0.55%
Depósito máximo carregado:
12.88%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
25
Tempo médio de espera:
32 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
13.71
Negociações longas:
163 (97.02%)
Negociações curtas:
5 (2.98%)
Fator de lucro:
3.77
Valor esperado:
3.17 USD
Lucro médio:
5.62 USD
Perda média:
-4.93 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-16.62 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-38.88 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
23.63%
Algotrading:
96%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.01 USD
Máximo:
38.88 USD (5.40%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.83% (38.91 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
6.59% (97.16 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 168
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 533
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 23K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +51.87 USD
Pior negociação: -39 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +35.64 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -16.62 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Coinexx-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
This signal is provided strictly for educational and experimental purposes. Copying this signal is done entirely at your own risk. I am not responsible for any losses, drawdowns, or account damage that may occur as a result of copying this signal.

Please note that this signal is actively being pushed, stress-tested, and intentionally stretched beyond conservative limits in order to evaluate performance under aggressive conditions. As a result, risk levels may be higher than what is suitable for most traders.

If you choose to copy this signal, be aware that it is run on an ECN account with 500:1 leverage. Results may vary significantly depending on your broker, account type, leverage, spreads, execution speed, and risk settings.

Only use this signal if you fully understand the risks involved and are comfortable with the possibility of loss. This is not financial advice and should not be treated as a recommendation to trade real funds.


Sem comentários
2025.12.22 22:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Terminator
30 USD por mês
65%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
10
96%
168
76%
1%
3.77
3.17
USD
7%
1:500
