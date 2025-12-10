SignalsSections
Jacob Brockwell

Terminator

Jacob Brockwell
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 63%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
162
Profit Trades:
125 (77.16%)
Loss Trades:
37 (22.84%)
Best trade:
51.87 USD
Worst trade:
-38.88 USD
Gross Profit:
691.66 USD (27 676 pips)
Gross Loss:
-180.64 USD (5 577 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (35.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
60.54 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
0.55%
Max deposit load:
12.88%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
13.14
Long Trades:
157 (96.91%)
Short Trades:
5 (3.09%)
Profit Factor:
3.83
Expected Payoff:
3.15 USD
Average Profit:
5.53 USD
Average Loss:
-4.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-16.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.88 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
30.97%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
38.88 USD (5.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.83% (38.91 USD)
By Equity:
6.59% (97.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 162
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 511
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 22K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +51.87 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
This signal is provided strictly for educational and experimental purposes. Copying this signal is done entirely at your own risk. I am not responsible for any losses, drawdowns, or account damage that may occur as a result of copying this signal.

Please note that this signal is actively being pushed, stress-tested, and intentionally stretched beyond conservative limits in order to evaluate performance under aggressive conditions. As a result, risk levels may be higher than what is suitable for most traders.

If you choose to copy this signal, be aware that it is run on an ECN account with 500:1 leverage. Results may vary significantly depending on your broker, account type, leverage, spreads, execution speed, and risk settings.

Only use this signal if you fully understand the risks involved and are comfortable with the possibility of loss. This is not financial advice and should not be treated as a recommendation to trade real funds.


No reviews
2025.12.22 22:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
Terminator
30 USD per month
63%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
9
96%
162
77%
1%
3.82
3.15
USD
7%
1:500
