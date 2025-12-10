シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Terminator
Jacob Brockwell

Terminator

Jacob Brockwell
レビュー0件
信頼性
10週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 65%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
168
利益トレード:
129 (76.78%)
損失トレード:
39 (23.21%)
ベストトレード:
51.87 USD
最悪のトレード:
-38.88 USD
総利益:
725.26 USD (28 519 pips)
総損失:
-192.36 USD (5 861 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
16 (35.64 USD)
最大連続利益:
60.54 USD (11)
シャープレシオ:
0.39
取引アクティビティ:
0.55%
最大入金額:
12.88%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
25
平均保有時間:
32 分
リカバリーファクター:
13.71
長いトレード:
163 (97.02%)
短いトレード:
5 (2.98%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.77
期待されたペイオフ:
3.17 USD
平均利益:
5.62 USD
平均損失:
-4.93 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-16.62 USD)
最大連続損失:
-38.88 USD (1)
月間成長:
23.63%
アルゴリズム取引:
96%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.01 USD
最大の:
38.88 USD (5.40%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.83% (38.91 USD)
エクイティによる:
6.59% (97.16 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 168
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 533
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 23K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +51.87 USD
最悪のトレード: -39 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 11
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +35.64 USD
最大連続損失: -16.62 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Coinexx-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
This signal is provided strictly for educational and experimental purposes. Copying this signal is done entirely at your own risk. I am not responsible for any losses, drawdowns, or account damage that may occur as a result of copying this signal.

Please note that this signal is actively being pushed, stress-tested, and intentionally stretched beyond conservative limits in order to evaluate performance under aggressive conditions. As a result, risk levels may be higher than what is suitable for most traders.

If you choose to copy this signal, be aware that it is run on an ECN account with 500:1 leverage. Results may vary significantly depending on your broker, account type, leverage, spreads, execution speed, and risk settings.

Only use this signal if you fully understand the risks involved and are comfortable with the possibility of loss. This is not financial advice and should not be treated as a recommendation to trade real funds.


レビューなし
2025.12.22 22:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
