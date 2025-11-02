СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Pieters EAs Portfolio
Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler

Pieters EAs Portfolio

Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler
0 отзывов
Надежность
8 недель
1 / 234 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 23%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
766
Прибыльных трейдов:
333 (43.47%)
Убыточных трейдов:
433 (56.53%)
Лучший трейд:
167.62 USD
Худший трейд:
-56.64 USD
Общая прибыль:
6 785.09 USD (12 393 351 pips)
Общий убыток:
-5 476.88 USD (12 899 323 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
30 (562.98 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
902.21 USD (20)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.07
Торговая активность:
98.77%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
8.85%
Последний трейд:
16 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
101
Ср. время удержания:
14 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.73
Длинных трейдов:
341 (44.52%)
Коротких трейдов:
425 (55.48%)
Профит фактор:
1.24
Мат. ожидание:
1.71 USD
Средняя прибыль:
20.38 USD
Средний убыток:
-12.65 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
28 (-178.16 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-409.53 USD (23)
Прирост в месяц:
-5.13%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
472.32 USD
Максимальная:
1 794.12 USD (24.92%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
24.82% (1 792.93 USD)
По эквити:
3.32% (224.20 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD 215
ETHUSD 119
US30 109
XBRUSD 84
GBPJPY 51
XAUUSD 45
USDJPY 40
DE40 35
GBPUSD 10
USTEC 10
XAGEUR 7
XAGUSD 7
XAUEUR 6
XAUJPY 6
XAUCHF 5
XAGAUD 5
EURUSD 4
XAUGBP 4
AUDUSD 2
XAUAUD 1
CHFJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD -161
ETHUSD -13
US30 -163
XBRUSD -592
GBPJPY 258
XAUUSD 936
USDJPY 40
DE40 -59
GBPUSD 41
USTEC -127
XAGEUR 263
XAGUSD 276
XAUEUR 86
XAUJPY 16
XAUCHF 52
XAGAUD 311
EURUSD 27
XAUGBP 67
AUDUSD -68
XAUAUD 96
CHFJPY 22
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD -508K
ETHUSD -11K
US30 -79K
XBRUSD -1.1K
GBPJPY 19K
XAUUSD 93K
USDJPY 2.3K
DE40 -40K
GBPUSD 1.6K
USTEC -46K
XAGEUR 6K
XAGUSD 7.3K
XAUEUR 7.6K
XAUJPY 2.7K
XAUCHF 4.2K
XAGAUD 12K
EURUSD 459
XAUGBP 5.3K
AUDUSD -326
XAUAUD 15K
CHFJPY 1.8K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +167.62 USD
Худший трейд: -57 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 20
Макс. серия проигрышей: 23
Макс. прибыль в серии: +562.98 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -178.16 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 74
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.36 × 159
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.43 × 14
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 228
еще 144...
Account Description

This account showcases a portfolio of fully automated trading systems, all exclusively developed by myself.
No third-party or purchased Expert Advisors are used — every strategy running here is my own original development, tested, refined, and optimized over years of quantitative research.

Currently, around 15 Expert Advisors operate simultaneously, each designed for a specific market condition or asset class.
Some focus on trend continuation, others on mean reversion, breakout behavior, volatility phases, or seasonal dynamics.
Together, they form a cohesive multi-strategy portfolio that adapts to changing market environments across forex, commodities, indices, and metals.

A key element of this portfolio is my proprietary Expert Advisor – Timeless Trend Trading, available on the MQL5 Market:
👉 Timeless Trend Trading EA

This setup is not a random mix of EAs, but an integrated system where each component plays a defined role in achieving long-term robustness and diversification.
All strategies are fully automated, risk-controlled, and continuously monitored to ensure consistent live performance without manual interference.

Follow this signal to observe how a real-world, self-developed multi-strategy portfolio behaves under live market conditions.
Or explore the Timeless Trend Trading EA if you’d like to implement one of the core systems in your own setup.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.14 23:26
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 06:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 17:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.03 17:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.02 08:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 08:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 08:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.02 08:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.02 08:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Pieters EAs Portfolio
30 USD в месяц
23%
1
234
USD
6.3K
USD
8
100%
766
43%
99%
1.23
1.71
USD
25%
1:500
Копировать

