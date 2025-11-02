SignaleKategorien
Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler

Pieters EAs Portfolio

Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
8 Wochen
1 / 234 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 17%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
805
Gewinntrades:
344 (42.73%)
Verlusttrades:
461 (57.27%)
Bester Trade:
167.62 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-56.64 USD
Bruttoprofit:
7 104.63 USD (12 454 938 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-6 119.61 USD (13 074 388 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
30 (562.98 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
902.21 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading-Aktivität:
98.77%
Max deposit load:
8.85%
Letzter Trade:
5 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
69
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
17 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.55
Long-Positionen:
379 (47.08%)
Short-Positionen:
426 (52.92%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.16
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.22 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
20.65 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-13.27 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
28 (-178.16 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-464.86 USD (17)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-11.96%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
472.32 USD
Maximaler:
1 794.12 USD (24.92%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
24.82% (1 792.93 USD)
Kapital:
3.32% (224.20 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 216
ETHUSD 119
US30 112
XBRUSD 91
XAUUSD 62
GBPJPY 51
USDJPY 40
DE40 36
USTEC 12
GBPUSD 10
XAUEUR 8
XAGEUR 8
XAGUSD 8
XAUJPY 7
XAUCHF 6
XAGAUD 6
XAUGBP 5
EURUSD 4
AUDUSD 2
XAUAUD 1
CHFJPY 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -187
ETHUSD -13
US30 -161
XBRUSD -646
XAUUSD 584
GBPJPY 258
USDJPY 40
DE40 -64
USTEC -109
GBPUSD 41
XAUEUR 196
XAGEUR 213
XAGUSD 227
XAUJPY 127
XAUCHF 5
XAGAUD 260
XAUGBP 135
EURUSD 27
AUDUSD -68
XAUAUD 96
CHFJPY 22
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -638K
ETHUSD -11K
US30 -56K
XBRUSD -1.2K
XAUUSD 62K
GBPJPY 19K
USDJPY 2.3K
DE40 -44K
USTEC -41K
GBPUSD 1.6K
XAUEUR 18K
XAGEUR 4.6K
XAGUSD 5.7K
XAUJPY 21K
XAUCHF 640
XAGAUD 9.6K
XAUGBP 11K
EURUSD 459
AUDUSD -326
XAUAUD 15K
CHFJPY 1.8K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +167.62 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -57 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 20
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 17
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +562.98 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -178.16 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
Earnex-Trade
0.30 × 87
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.36 × 159
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.43 × 14
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 228
Account Description

This account showcases a portfolio of fully automated trading systems, all exclusively developed by myself.
No third-party or purchased Expert Advisors are used — every strategy running here is my own original development, tested, refined, and optimized over years of quantitative research.

Currently, around 15 Expert Advisors operate simultaneously, each designed for a specific market condition or asset class.
Some focus on trend continuation, others on mean reversion, breakout behavior, volatility phases, or seasonal dynamics.
Together, they form a cohesive multi-strategy portfolio that adapts to changing market environments across forex, commodities, indices, and metals.

A key element of this portfolio is my proprietary Expert Advisor – Timeless Trend Trading, available on the MQL5 Market:
👉 Timeless Trend Trading EA

This setup is not a random mix of EAs, but an integrated system where each component plays a defined role in achieving long-term robustness and diversification.
All strategies are fully automated, risk-controlled, and continuously monitored to ensure consistent live performance without manual interference.

Follow this signal to observe how a real-world, self-developed multi-strategy portfolio behaves under live market conditions.
Or explore the Timeless Trend Trading EA if you’d like to implement one of the core systems in your own setup.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.14 23:26
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 06:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 17:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.03 17:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.02 08:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 08:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 08:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.02 08:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.02 08:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
