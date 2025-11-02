シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Pieters EAs Portfolio
Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler

Pieters EAs Portfolio

Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler
レビュー0件
信頼性
8週間
1 / 234 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 22%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
778
利益トレード:
337 (43.31%)
損失トレード:
441 (56.68%)
ベストトレード:
167.62 USD
最悪のトレード:
-56.64 USD
総利益:
6 812.67 USD (12 398 944 pips)
総損失:
-5 577.11 USD (12 900 559 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
30 (562.98 USD)
最大連続利益:
902.21 USD (20)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
98.77%
最大入金額:
8.85%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
78
平均保有時間:
14 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.69
長いトレード:
353 (45.37%)
短いトレード:
425 (54.63%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.22
期待されたペイオフ:
1.59 USD
平均利益:
20.22 USD
平均損失:
-12.65 USD
最大連続の負け:
28 (-178.16 USD)
最大連続損失:
-409.53 USD (23)
月間成長:
-7.60%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
472.32 USD
最大の:
1 794.12 USD (24.92%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
24.82% (1 792.93 USD)
エクイティによる:
3.32% (224.20 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSD 215
ETHUSD 119
US30 109
XBRUSD 91
GBPJPY 51
XAUUSD 48
USDJPY 40
DE40 35
USTEC 12
GBPUSD 10
XAGEUR 7
XAGUSD 7
XAUEUR 6
XAUJPY 6
XAUCHF 5
XAGAUD 5
EURUSD 4
XAUGBP 4
AUDUSD 2
XAUAUD 1
CHFJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSD -161
ETHUSD -13
US30 -163
XBRUSD -646
GBPJPY 258
XAUUSD 899
USDJPY 40
DE40 -59
USTEC -109
GBPUSD 41
XAGEUR 263
XAGUSD 276
XAUEUR 86
XAUJPY 16
XAUCHF 52
XAGAUD 311
EURUSD 27
XAUGBP 67
AUDUSD -68
XAUAUD 96
CHFJPY 22
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSD -508K
ETHUSD -11K
US30 -79K
XBRUSD -1.2K
GBPJPY 19K
XAUUSD 93K
USDJPY 2.3K
DE40 -40K
USTEC -41K
GBPUSD 1.6K
XAGEUR 6K
XAGUSD 7.3K
XAUEUR 7.6K
XAUJPY 2.7K
XAUCHF 4.2K
XAGAUD 12K
EURUSD 459
XAUGBP 5.3K
AUDUSD -326
XAUAUD 15K
CHFJPY 1.8K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +167.62 USD
最悪のトレード: -57 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 20
最大連続の負け: 23
最大連続利益: +562.98 USD
最大連続損失: -178.16 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 82
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.36 × 159
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.43 × 14
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 228
144 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

Account Description

This account showcases a portfolio of fully automated trading systems, all exclusively developed by myself.
No third-party or purchased Expert Advisors are used — every strategy running here is my own original development, tested, refined, and optimized over years of quantitative research.

Currently, around 15 Expert Advisors operate simultaneously, each designed for a specific market condition or asset class.
Some focus on trend continuation, others on mean reversion, breakout behavior, volatility phases, or seasonal dynamics.
Together, they form a cohesive multi-strategy portfolio that adapts to changing market environments across forex, commodities, indices, and metals.

A key element of this portfolio is my proprietary Expert Advisor – Timeless Trend Trading, available on the MQL5 Market:
👉 Timeless Trend Trading EA

This setup is not a random mix of EAs, but an integrated system where each component plays a defined role in achieving long-term robustness and diversification.
All strategies are fully automated, risk-controlled, and continuously monitored to ensure consistent live performance without manual interference.

Follow this signal to observe how a real-world, self-developed multi-strategy portfolio behaves under live market conditions.
Or explore the Timeless Trend Trading EA if you’d like to implement one of the core systems in your own setup.


レビューなし
2025.12.14 23:26
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 06:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 17:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.03 17:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.02 08:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 08:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 08:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.02 08:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.02 08:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Pieters EAs Portfolio
30 USD/月
22%
1
234
USD
6.3K
USD
8
100%
778
43%
99%
1.22
1.59
USD
25%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください