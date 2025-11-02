SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Pieters EAs Portfolio
Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler

Pieters EAs Portfolio

Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
8 semanas
1 / 234 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 22%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
778
Transacciones Rentables:
337 (43.31%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
441 (56.68%)
Mejor transacción:
167.62 USD
Peor transacción:
-56.64 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
6 812.67 USD (12 398 944 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-5 577.11 USD (12 900 559 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
30 (562.98 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
902.21 USD (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
98.77%
Carga máxima del depósito:
8.85%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
78
Tiempo medio de espera:
14 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.69
Transacciones Largas:
353 (45.37%)
Transacciones Cortas:
425 (54.63%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.22
Beneficio Esperado:
1.59 USD
Beneficio medio:
20.22 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-12.65 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
28 (-178.16 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-409.53 USD (23)
Crecimiento al mes:
-7.60%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
472.32 USD
Máxima:
1 794.12 USD (24.92%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
24.82% (1 792.93 USD)
De fondos:
3.32% (224.20 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 215
ETHUSD 119
US30 109
XBRUSD 91
GBPJPY 51
XAUUSD 48
USDJPY 40
DE40 35
USTEC 12
GBPUSD 10
XAGEUR 7
XAGUSD 7
XAUEUR 6
XAUJPY 6
XAUCHF 5
XAGAUD 5
EURUSD 4
XAUGBP 4
AUDUSD 2
XAUAUD 1
CHFJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD -161
ETHUSD -13
US30 -163
XBRUSD -646
GBPJPY 258
XAUUSD 899
USDJPY 40
DE40 -59
USTEC -109
GBPUSD 41
XAGEUR 263
XAGUSD 276
XAUEUR 86
XAUJPY 16
XAUCHF 52
XAGAUD 311
EURUSD 27
XAUGBP 67
AUDUSD -68
XAUAUD 96
CHFJPY 22
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD -508K
ETHUSD -11K
US30 -79K
XBRUSD -1.2K
GBPJPY 19K
XAUUSD 93K
USDJPY 2.3K
DE40 -40K
USTEC -41K
GBPUSD 1.6K
XAGEUR 6K
XAGUSD 7.3K
XAUEUR 7.6K
XAUJPY 2.7K
XAUCHF 4.2K
XAGAUD 12K
EURUSD 459
XAUGBP 5.3K
AUDUSD -326
XAUAUD 15K
CHFJPY 1.8K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +167.62 USD
Peor transacción: -57 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 20
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 23
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +562.98 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -178.16 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 80
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.36 × 159
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.43 × 14
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 228
otros 144...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Account Description

This account showcases a portfolio of fully automated trading systems, all exclusively developed by myself.
No third-party or purchased Expert Advisors are used — every strategy running here is my own original development, tested, refined, and optimized over years of quantitative research.

Currently, around 15 Expert Advisors operate simultaneously, each designed for a specific market condition or asset class.
Some focus on trend continuation, others on mean reversion, breakout behavior, volatility phases, or seasonal dynamics.
Together, they form a cohesive multi-strategy portfolio that adapts to changing market environments across forex, commodities, indices, and metals.

A key element of this portfolio is my proprietary Expert Advisor – Timeless Trend Trading, available on the MQL5 Market:
👉 Timeless Trend Trading EA

This setup is not a random mix of EAs, but an integrated system where each component plays a defined role in achieving long-term robustness and diversification.
All strategies are fully automated, risk-controlled, and continuously monitored to ensure consistent live performance without manual interference.

Follow this signal to observe how a real-world, self-developed multi-strategy portfolio behaves under live market conditions.
Or explore the Timeless Trend Trading EA if you’d like to implement one of the core systems in your own setup.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.14 23:26
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 06:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 17:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.03 17:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.02 08:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 08:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 08:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.02 08:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.02 08:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Pieters EAs Portfolio
30 USD al mes
22%
1
234
USD
6.3K
USD
8
100%
778
43%
99%
1.22
1.59
USD
25%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.