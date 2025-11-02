SinaisSeções
Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler

Pieters EAs Portfolio

Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
8 semanas
1 / 234 USD
crescimento desde 2025 22%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
778
Negociações com lucro:
337 (43.31%)
Negociações com perda:
441 (56.68%)
Melhor negociação:
167.62 USD
Pior negociação:
-56.64 USD
Lucro bruto:
6 812.67 USD (12 398 944 pips)
Perda bruta:
-5 577.11 USD (12 900 559 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
30 (562.98 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
902.21 USD (20)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
98.77%
Depósito máximo carregado:
8.85%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
78
Tempo médio de espera:
14 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.69
Negociações longas:
353 (45.37%)
Negociações curtas:
425 (54.63%)
Fator de lucro:
1.22
Valor esperado:
1.59 USD
Lucro médio:
20.22 USD
Perda média:
-12.65 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
28 (-178.16 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-409.53 USD (23)
Crescimento mensal:
-7.60%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
472.32 USD
Máximo:
1 794.12 USD (24.92%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
24.82% (1 792.93 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.32% (224.20 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 215
ETHUSD 119
US30 109
XBRUSD 91
GBPJPY 51
XAUUSD 48
USDJPY 40
DE40 35
USTEC 12
GBPUSD 10
XAGEUR 7
XAGUSD 7
XAUEUR 6
XAUJPY 6
XAUCHF 5
XAGAUD 5
EURUSD 4
XAUGBP 4
AUDUSD 2
XAUAUD 1
CHFJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD -161
ETHUSD -13
US30 -163
XBRUSD -646
GBPJPY 258
XAUUSD 899
USDJPY 40
DE40 -59
USTEC -109
GBPUSD 41
XAGEUR 263
XAGUSD 276
XAUEUR 86
XAUJPY 16
XAUCHF 52
XAGAUD 311
EURUSD 27
XAUGBP 67
AUDUSD -68
XAUAUD 96
CHFJPY 22
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD -508K
ETHUSD -11K
US30 -79K
XBRUSD -1.2K
GBPJPY 19K
XAUUSD 93K
USDJPY 2.3K
DE40 -40K
USTEC -41K
GBPUSD 1.6K
XAGEUR 6K
XAGUSD 7.3K
XAUEUR 7.6K
XAUJPY 2.7K
XAUCHF 4.2K
XAGAUD 12K
EURUSD 459
XAUGBP 5.3K
AUDUSD -326
XAUAUD 15K
CHFJPY 1.8K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +167.62 USD
Pior negociação: -57 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 20
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 23
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +562.98 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -178.16 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 82
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.36 × 159
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.43 × 14
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 228
144 mais ...
Account Description

This account showcases a portfolio of fully automated trading systems, all exclusively developed by myself.
No third-party or purchased Expert Advisors are used — every strategy running here is my own original development, tested, refined, and optimized over years of quantitative research.

Currently, around 15 Expert Advisors operate simultaneously, each designed for a specific market condition or asset class.
Some focus on trend continuation, others on mean reversion, breakout behavior, volatility phases, or seasonal dynamics.
Together, they form a cohesive multi-strategy portfolio that adapts to changing market environments across forex, commodities, indices, and metals.

A key element of this portfolio is my proprietary Expert Advisor – Timeless Trend Trading, available on the MQL5 Market:
👉 Timeless Trend Trading EA

This setup is not a random mix of EAs, but an integrated system where each component plays a defined role in achieving long-term robustness and diversification.
All strategies are fully automated, risk-controlled, and continuously monitored to ensure consistent live performance without manual interference.

Follow this signal to observe how a real-world, self-developed multi-strategy portfolio behaves under live market conditions.
Or explore the Timeless Trend Trading EA if you’d like to implement one of the core systems in your own setup.


Sem comentários
2025.12.14 23:26
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 06:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 17:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.03 17:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.02 08:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 08:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 08:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.02 08:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.02 08:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
