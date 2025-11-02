Account Description

This account showcases a portfolio of fully automated trading systems, all exclusively developed by myself.

No third-party or purchased Expert Advisors are used — every strategy running here is my own original development, tested, refined, and optimized over years of quantitative research.

Currently, around 15 Expert Advisors operate simultaneously, each designed for a specific market condition or asset class.

Some focus on trend continuation, others on mean reversion, breakout behavior, volatility phases, or seasonal dynamics.

Together, they form a cohesive multi-strategy portfolio that adapts to changing market environments across forex, commodities, indices, and metals.

A key element of this portfolio is my proprietary Expert Advisor – Timeless Trend Trading, available on the MQL5 Market:

👉 Timeless Trend Trading EA

This setup is not a random mix of EAs, but an integrated system where each component plays a defined role in achieving long-term robustness and diversification.

All strategies are fully automated, risk-controlled, and continuously monitored to ensure consistent live performance without manual interference.

Follow this signal to observe how a real-world, self-developed multi-strategy portfolio behaves under live market conditions.

Or explore the Timeless Trend Trading EA if you’d like to implement one of the core systems in your own setup.



