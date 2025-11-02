信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Pieters EAs Portfolio
Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler

Pieters EAs Portfolio

Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler
0条评论
可靠性
8
1 / 234 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 23%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
766
盈利交易:
333 (43.47%)
亏损交易:
433 (56.53%)
最好交易:
167.62 USD
最差交易:
-56.64 USD
毛利:
6 785.09 USD (12 393 351 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5 477.16 USD (12 899 323 pips)
最大连续赢利:
30 (562.98 USD)
最大连续盈利:
902.21 USD (20)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
98.77%
最大入金加载:
8.85%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
75
平均持有时间:
14 小时
采收率:
0.73
长期交易:
341 (44.52%)
短期交易:
425 (55.48%)
利润因子:
1.24
预期回报:
1.71 USD
平均利润:
20.38 USD
平均损失:
-12.65 USD
最大连续失误:
28 (-178.16 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-409.53 USD (23)
每月增长:
-2.68%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
472.32 USD
最大值:
1 794.12 USD (24.92%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
24.82% (1 792.93 USD)
净值:
3.32% (224.20 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 215
ETHUSD 119
US30 109
XBRUSD 84
GBPJPY 51
XAUUSD 45
USDJPY 40
DE40 35
GBPUSD 10
USTEC 10
XAGEUR 7
XAGUSD 7
XAUEUR 6
XAUJPY 6
XAUCHF 5
XAGAUD 5
EURUSD 4
XAUGBP 4
AUDUSD 2
XAUAUD 1
CHFJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD -161
ETHUSD -13
US30 -163
XBRUSD -592
GBPJPY 258
XAUUSD 936
USDJPY 40
DE40 -59
GBPUSD 41
USTEC -127
XAGEUR 263
XAGUSD 276
XAUEUR 86
XAUJPY 16
XAUCHF 52
XAGAUD 311
EURUSD 27
XAUGBP 67
AUDUSD -68
XAUAUD 96
CHFJPY 22
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD -508K
ETHUSD -11K
US30 -79K
XBRUSD -1.1K
GBPJPY 19K
XAUUSD 93K
USDJPY 2.3K
DE40 -40K
GBPUSD 1.6K
USTEC -46K
XAGEUR 6K
XAGUSD 7.3K
XAUEUR 7.6K
XAUJPY 2.7K
XAUCHF 4.2K
XAGAUD 12K
EURUSD 459
XAUGBP 5.3K
AUDUSD -326
XAUAUD 15K
CHFJPY 1.8K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +167.62 USD
最差交易: -57 USD
最大连续赢利: 20
最大连续失误: 23
最大连续盈利: +562.98 USD
最大连续亏损: -178.16 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 78
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.36 × 159
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.43 × 14
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 228
144 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Account Description

This account showcases a portfolio of fully automated trading systems, all exclusively developed by myself.
No third-party or purchased Expert Advisors are used — every strategy running here is my own original development, tested, refined, and optimized over years of quantitative research.

Currently, around 15 Expert Advisors operate simultaneously, each designed for a specific market condition or asset class.
Some focus on trend continuation, others on mean reversion, breakout behavior, volatility phases, or seasonal dynamics.
Together, they form a cohesive multi-strategy portfolio that adapts to changing market environments across forex, commodities, indices, and metals.

A key element of this portfolio is my proprietary Expert Advisor – Timeless Trend Trading, available on the MQL5 Market:
👉 Timeless Trend Trading EA

This setup is not a random mix of EAs, but an integrated system where each component plays a defined role in achieving long-term robustness and diversification.
All strategies are fully automated, risk-controlled, and continuously monitored to ensure consistent live performance without manual interference.

Follow this signal to observe how a real-world, self-developed multi-strategy portfolio behaves under live market conditions.
Or explore the Timeless Trend Trading EA if you’d like to implement one of the core systems in your own setup.


没有评论
2025.12.14 23:26
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 06:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 17:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.03 17:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.02 08:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 08:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 08:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.02 08:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.02 08:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Pieters EAs Portfolio
每月30 USD
23%
1
234
USD
6.3K
USD
8
100%
766
43%
99%
1.23
1.71
USD
25%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载