- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|215
|ETHUSD
|119
|US30
|109
|XBRUSD
|84
|GBPJPY
|51
|XAUUSD
|45
|USDJPY
|40
|DE40
|35
|GBPUSD
|10
|USTEC
|10
|XAGEUR
|7
|XAGUSD
|7
|XAUEUR
|6
|XAUJPY
|6
|XAUCHF
|5
|XAGAUD
|5
|EURUSD
|4
|XAUGBP
|4
|AUDUSD
|2
|XAUAUD
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|BTCUSD
|-161
|ETHUSD
|-13
|US30
|-163
|XBRUSD
|-592
|GBPJPY
|258
|XAUUSD
|936
|USDJPY
|40
|DE40
|-59
|GBPUSD
|41
|USTEC
|-127
|XAGEUR
|263
|XAGUSD
|276
|XAUEUR
|86
|XAUJPY
|16
|XAUCHF
|52
|XAGAUD
|311
|EURUSD
|27
|XAUGBP
|67
|AUDUSD
|-68
|XAUAUD
|96
|CHFJPY
|22
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|BTCUSD
|-508K
|ETHUSD
|-11K
|US30
|-79K
|XBRUSD
|-1.1K
|GBPJPY
|19K
|XAUUSD
|93K
|USDJPY
|2.3K
|DE40
|-40K
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|USTEC
|-46K
|XAGEUR
|6K
|XAGUSD
|7.3K
|XAUEUR
|7.6K
|XAUJPY
|2.7K
|XAUCHF
|4.2K
|XAGAUD
|12K
|EURUSD
|459
|XAUGBP
|5.3K
|AUDUSD
|-326
|XAUAUD
|15K
|CHFJPY
|1.8K
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
Account Description
This account showcases a portfolio of fully automated trading systems, all exclusively developed by myself.
No third-party or purchased Expert Advisors are used — every strategy running here is my own original development, tested, refined, and optimized over years of quantitative research.
Currently, around 15 Expert Advisors operate simultaneously, each designed for a specific market condition or asset class.
Some focus on trend continuation, others on mean reversion, breakout behavior, volatility phases, or seasonal dynamics.
Together, they form a cohesive multi-strategy portfolio that adapts to changing market environments across forex, commodities, indices, and metals.
A key element of this portfolio is my proprietary Expert Advisor – Timeless Trend Trading, available on the MQL5 Market:
👉 Timeless Trend Trading EA
This setup is not a random mix of EAs, but an integrated system where each component plays a defined role in achieving long-term robustness and diversification.
All strategies are fully automated, risk-controlled, and continuously monitored to ensure consistent live performance without manual interference.
Follow this signal to observe how a real-world, self-developed multi-strategy portfolio behaves under live market conditions.
Or explore the Timeless Trend Trading EA if you’d like to implement one of the core systems in your own setup.
