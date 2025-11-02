SignalsSections
Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler

Pieters EAs Portfolio

Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
1 / 234 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
762
Profit Trades:
329 (43.17%)
Loss Trades:
433 (56.82%)
Best trade:
167.62 USD
Worst trade:
-56.64 USD
Gross Profit:
6 703.05 USD (12 306 871 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 476.88 USD (12 899 323 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (562.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
820.17 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
97.77%
Max deposit load:
8.85%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
101
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.68
Long Trades:
337 (44.23%)
Short Trades:
425 (55.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
1.61 USD
Average Profit:
20.37 USD
Average Loss:
-12.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-178.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-409.53 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
-7.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
472.32 USD
Maximal:
1 794.12 USD (24.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.82% (1 792.93 USD)
By Equity:
3.32% (224.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 215
ETHUSD 119
US30 105
XBRUSD 84
GBPJPY 51
XAUUSD 45
USDJPY 40
DE40 35
GBPUSD 10
USTEC 10
XAGEUR 7
XAGUSD 7
XAUEUR 6
XAUJPY 6
XAUCHF 5
XAGAUD 5
EURUSD 4
XAUGBP 4
AUDUSD 2
XAUAUD 1
CHFJPY 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -161
ETHUSD -13
US30 -245
XBRUSD -592
GBPJPY 258
XAUUSD 936
USDJPY 40
DE40 -59
GBPUSD 41
USTEC -127
XAGEUR 263
XAGUSD 276
XAUEUR 86
XAUJPY 16
XAUCHF 52
XAGAUD 311
EURUSD 27
XAUGBP 67
AUDUSD -68
XAUAUD 96
CHFJPY 22
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -508K
ETHUSD -11K
US30 -165K
XBRUSD -1.1K
GBPJPY 19K
XAUUSD 93K
USDJPY 2.3K
DE40 -40K
GBPUSD 1.6K
USTEC -46K
XAGEUR 6K
XAGUSD 7.3K
XAUEUR 7.6K
XAUJPY 2.7K
XAUCHF 4.2K
XAGAUD 12K
EURUSD 459
XAUGBP 5.3K
AUDUSD -326
XAUAUD 15K
CHFJPY 1.8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 74
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.36 × 159
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.43 × 14
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 226
Account Description

This account showcases a portfolio of fully automated trading systems, all exclusively developed by myself.
No third-party or purchased Expert Advisors are used — every strategy running here is my own original development, tested, refined, and optimized over years of quantitative research.

Currently, around 15 Expert Advisors operate simultaneously, each designed for a specific market condition or asset class.
Some focus on trend continuation, others on mean reversion, breakout behavior, volatility phases, or seasonal dynamics.
Together, they form a cohesive multi-strategy portfolio that adapts to changing market environments across forex, commodities, indices, and metals.

A key element of this portfolio is my proprietary Expert Advisor – Timeless Trend Trading, available on the MQL5 Market:
👉 Timeless Trend Trading EA

This setup is not a random mix of EAs, but an integrated system where each component plays a defined role in achieving long-term robustness and diversification.
All strategies are fully automated, risk-controlled, and continuously monitored to ensure consistent live performance without manual interference.

Follow this signal to observe how a real-world, self-developed multi-strategy portfolio behaves under live market conditions.
Or explore the Timeless Trend Trading EA if you’d like to implement one of the core systems in your own setup.


No reviews
2025.12.14 23:26
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 06:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 17:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.03 17:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.02 08:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 08:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 08:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.02 08:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.02 08:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
