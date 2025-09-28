СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Europe Grid Engine
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Europe Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 отзывов
Надежность
13 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 34%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
164
Прибыльных трейдов:
132 (80.48%)
Убыточных трейдов:
32 (19.51%)
Лучший трейд:
294.92 USD
Худший трейд:
-397.95 USD
Общая прибыль:
2 793.05 USD (290 611 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 044.67 USD (113 347 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
24 (234.86 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
518.62 USD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.22
Торговая активность:
87.96%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
11.22%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
19
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
4.09
Длинных трейдов:
126 (76.83%)
Коротких трейдов:
38 (23.17%)
Профит фактор:
2.67
Мат. ожидание:
10.66 USD
Средняя прибыль:
21.16 USD
Средний убыток:
-32.65 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-102.48 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-397.95 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
9.53%
Алготрейдинг:
96%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
13.20 USD
Максимальная:
427.27 USD (6.72%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
6.65% (427.27 USD)
По эквити:
39.05% (2 299.49 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDCAD 53
EURGBP 47
XAUUSD 41
GER40 19
UK100 2
USDCAD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDCAD 256
EURGBP 281
XAUUSD 620
GER40 539
UK100 47
USDCAD 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDCAD 2.9K
EURGBP 2.6K
XAUUSD 7.4K
GER40 150K
UK100 14K
USDCAD 271
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +294.92 USD
Худший трейд: -398 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +234.86 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -102.48 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Europe Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on european indexes using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

The idea is to look for trades in assets that have a negative correlation, seeking operations that do not compromise the balance at the same time.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The recommended minimum balance is 3000 dollars. The average target return is about 8% per month.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.09 12:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 10:30
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 02:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 01:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 01:33
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.10 05:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 11:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.28 15:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.28 15:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.28 15:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Europe Grid Engine
30 USD в месяц
34%
0
0
USD
7K
USD
13
96%
164
80%
88%
2.67
10.66
USD
39%
1:500
