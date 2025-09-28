시그널섹션
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Europe Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 리뷰
안정성
15
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 38%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
189
이익 거래:
155 (82.01%)
손실 거래:
34 (17.99%)
최고의 거래:
294.92 USD
최악의 거래:
-397.95 USD
총 수익:
3 045.46 USD (310 035 pips)
총 손실:
-1 074.64 USD (114 686 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
24 (234.86 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
518.62 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.23
거래 활동:
88.96%
최대 입금량:
11.22%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
19
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
4.61
롱(주식매수):
142 (75.13%)
숏(주식차입매도):
47 (24.87%)
수익 요인:
2.83
기대수익:
10.43 USD
평균 이익:
19.65 USD
평균 손실:
-31.61 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-102.48 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-397.95 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
8.59%
연간 예측:
104.22%
Algo 트레이딩:
97%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
13.20 USD
최대한의:
427.27 USD (6.72%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
6.65% (427.27 USD)
자본금별:
39.05% (2 299.49 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 55
EURGBP 52
XAUUSD 49
GER40 21
USDCAD 9
UK100 3
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD 261
EURGBP 301
XAUUSD 735
GER40 565
USDCAD 41
UK100 68
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD 3.1K
EURGBP 3.1K
XAUUSD 8.6K
GER40 160K
USDCAD 283
UK100 21K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +294.92 USD
최악의 거래: -398 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +234.86 USD
연속 최대 손실: -102.48 USD

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Europe Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on european indexes using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

The idea is to look for trades in assets that have a negative correlation, seeking operations that do not compromise the balance at the same time.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The recommended minimum balance is 3000 dollars. The average target return is about 8% per month.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.09 12:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 10:30
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 02:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 01:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 01:33
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.10 05:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 11:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.28 15:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.28 15:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.28 15:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
