シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Europe Grid Engine
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Europe Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
レビュー0件
信頼性
13週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 34%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
166
利益トレード:
134 (80.72%)
損失トレード:
32 (19.28%)
ベストトレード:
294.92 USD
最悪のトレード:
-397.95 USD
総利益:
2 801.77 USD (290 819 pips)
総損失:
-1 044.67 USD (113 347 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
24 (234.86 USD)
最大連続利益:
518.62 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.22
取引アクティビティ:
87.96%
最大入金額:
11.22%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
10
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
4.11
長いトレード:
126 (75.90%)
短いトレード:
40 (24.10%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.68
期待されたペイオフ:
10.58 USD
平均利益:
20.91 USD
平均損失:
-32.65 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-102.48 USD)
最大連続損失:
-397.95 USD (1)
月間成長:
7.34%
年間予想:
89.02%
アルゴリズム取引:
96%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
13.20 USD
最大の:
427.27 USD (6.72%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
6.65% (427.27 USD)
エクイティによる:
39.05% (2 299.49 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDCAD 53
EURGBP 49
XAUUSD 41
GER40 19
UK100 2
USDCAD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDCAD 256
EURGBP 290
XAUUSD 620
GER40 539
UK100 47
USDCAD 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDCAD 2.9K
EURGBP 2.8K
XAUUSD 7.4K
GER40 150K
UK100 14K
USDCAD 271
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +294.92 USD
最悪のトレード: -398 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +234.86 USD
最大連続損失: -102.48 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"TradeMaxGlobal-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Europe Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on european indexes using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

The idea is to look for trades in assets that have a negative correlation, seeking operations that do not compromise the balance at the same time.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The recommended minimum balance is 3000 dollars. The average target return is about 8% per month.


レビューなし
2025.12.09 12:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 10:30
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 02:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 01:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 01:33
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.10 05:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 11:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.28 15:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.28 15:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.28 15:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
