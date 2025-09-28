SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Europe Grid Engine
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Europe Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
13 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 34%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
166
Transacciones Rentables:
134 (80.72%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
32 (19.28%)
Mejor transacción:
294.92 USD
Peor transacción:
-397.95 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 801.77 USD (290 819 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 044.67 USD (113 347 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
24 (234.86 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
518.62 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.22
Actividad comercial:
87.96%
Carga máxima del depósito:
11.22%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
4.11
Transacciones Largas:
126 (75.90%)
Transacciones Cortas:
40 (24.10%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.68
Beneficio Esperado:
10.58 USD
Beneficio medio:
20.91 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-32.65 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-102.48 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-397.95 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
7.69%
Pronóstico anual:
93.31%
Trading algorítmico:
96%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
13.20 USD
Máxima:
427.27 USD (6.72%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.65% (427.27 USD)
De fondos:
39.05% (2 299.49 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 53
EURGBP 49
XAUUSD 41
GER40 19
UK100 2
USDCAD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 256
EURGBP 290
XAUUSD 620
GER40 539
UK100 47
USDCAD 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 2.9K
EURGBP 2.8K
XAUUSD 7.4K
GER40 150K
UK100 14K
USDCAD 271
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +294.92 USD
Peor transacción: -398 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +234.86 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -102.48 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Europe Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on european indexes using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

The idea is to look for trades in assets that have a negative correlation, seeking operations that do not compromise the balance at the same time.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The recommended minimum balance is 3000 dollars. The average target return is about 8% per month.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.09 12:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 10:30
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 02:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 01:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 01:33
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.10 05:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 11:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.28 15:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.28 15:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.28 15:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
