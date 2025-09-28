SegnaliSezioni
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Europe Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Europe Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on european indexes using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

The idea is to look for trades in assets that have a negative correlation, seeking operations that do not compromise the balance at the same time.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The recommended minimum balance is 1000 dollars.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.28 15:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.28 15:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.28 15:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
