Guilherme Costa De Barros

Europe Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
13 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 35%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
170
Gewinntrades:
138 (81.17%)
Verlusttrades:
32 (18.82%)
Bester Trade:
294.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-397.95 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 855.85 USD (294 367 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 044.67 USD (113 347 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
24 (234.86 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
518.62 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading-Aktivität:
87.96%
Max deposit load:
11.22%
Letzter Trade:
33 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
11
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
4.24
Long-Positionen:
129 (75.88%)
Short-Positionen:
41 (24.12%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.73
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
10.65 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
20.69 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-32.65 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-102.48 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-397.95 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
8.04%
Jahresprognose:
97.58%
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
13.20 USD
Maximaler:
427.27 USD (6.72%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
6.65% (427.27 USD)
Kapital:
39.05% (2 299.49 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 53
EURGBP 50
XAUUSD 43
GER40 20
UK100 2
USDCAD 2
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 256
EURGBP 294
XAUUSD 666
GER40 544
UK100 47
USDCAD 5
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 2.9K
EURGBP 2.9K
XAUUSD 7.9K
GER40 153K
UK100 14K
USDCAD 271
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +294.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -398 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +234.86 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -102.48 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Europe Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on european indexes using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

The idea is to look for trades in assets that have a negative correlation, seeking operations that do not compromise the balance at the same time.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The recommended minimum balance is 3000 dollars. The average target return is about 8% per month.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.09 12:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 10:30
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 02:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 01:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 01:33
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.10 05:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 11:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.28 15:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.28 15:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.28 15:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Europe Grid Engine
30 USD pro Monat
35%
0
0
USD
7.1K
USD
13
97%
170
81%
88%
2.73
10.65
USD
39%
1:500
Kopieren

