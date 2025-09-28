SinaisSeções
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Europe Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
13 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 34%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
166
Negociações com lucro:
134 (80.72%)
Negociações com perda:
32 (19.28%)
Melhor negociação:
294.92 USD
Pior negociação:
-397.95 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 801.77 USD (290 819 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 044.67 USD (113 347 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
24 (234.86 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
518.62 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.22
Atividade de negociação:
87.96%
Depósito máximo carregado:
11.22%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
12
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
4.11
Negociações longas:
126 (75.90%)
Negociações curtas:
40 (24.10%)
Fator de lucro:
2.68
Valor esperado:
10.58 USD
Lucro médio:
20.91 USD
Perda média:
-32.65 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-102.48 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-397.95 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
7.69%
Previsão anual:
93.31%
Algotrading:
96%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
13.20 USD
Máximo:
427.27 USD (6.72%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
6.65% (427.27 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
39.05% (2 299.49 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD 53
EURGBP 49
XAUUSD 41
GER40 19
UK100 2
USDCAD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD 256
EURGBP 290
XAUUSD 620
GER40 539
UK100 47
USDCAD 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD 2.9K
EURGBP 2.8K
XAUUSD 7.4K
GER40 150K
UK100 14K
USDCAD 271
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +294.92 USD
Pior negociação: -398 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +234.86 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -102.48 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Europe Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on european indexes using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

The idea is to look for trades in assets that have a negative correlation, seeking operations that do not compromise the balance at the same time.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The recommended minimum balance is 3000 dollars. The average target return is about 8% per month.


Sem comentários
2025.12.09 12:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 10:30
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 02:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 01:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 01:33
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.10 05:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 11:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.28 15:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.28 15:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.28 15:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
