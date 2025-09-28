SignalsSections
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Europe Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 34%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
164
Profit Trades:
132 (80.48%)
Loss Trades:
32 (19.51%)
Best trade:
294.92 USD
Worst trade:
-397.95 USD
Gross Profit:
2 793.05 USD (290 611 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 044.67 USD (113 347 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (234.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
518.62 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
87.96%
Max deposit load:
11.22%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.09
Long Trades:
126 (76.83%)
Short Trades:
38 (23.17%)
Profit Factor:
2.67
Expected Payoff:
10.66 USD
Average Profit:
21.16 USD
Average Loss:
-32.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-102.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-397.95 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.53%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.20 USD
Maximal:
427.27 USD (6.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.65% (427.27 USD)
By Equity:
39.05% (2 299.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 53
EURGBP 47
XAUUSD 41
GER40 19
UK100 2
USDCAD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 256
EURGBP 281
XAUUSD 620
GER40 539
UK100 47
USDCAD 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 2.9K
EURGBP 2.6K
XAUUSD 7.4K
GER40 150K
UK100 14K
USDCAD 271
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +294.92 USD
Worst trade: -398 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +234.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Europe Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on european indexes using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

The idea is to look for trades in assets that have a negative correlation, seeking operations that do not compromise the balance at the same time.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The recommended minimum balance is 3000 dollars. The average target return is about 8% per month.


No reviews
2025.12.09 12:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 10:30
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 02:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 01:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 01:33
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.10 05:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 11:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.28 15:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.28 15:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.28 15:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
