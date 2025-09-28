信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Europe Grid Engine
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Europe Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0条评论
可靠性
13
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 34%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
165
盈利交易:
133 (80.60%)
亏损交易:
32 (19.39%)
最好交易:
294.92 USD
最差交易:
-397.95 USD
毛利:
2 798.24 USD (290 732 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 044.67 USD (113 347 pips)
最大连续赢利:
24 (234.86 USD)
最大连续盈利:
518.62 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.22
交易活动:
87.96%
最大入金加载:
11.22%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
4.10
长期交易:
126 (76.36%)
短期交易:
39 (23.64%)
利润因子:
2.68
预期回报:
10.63 USD
平均利润:
21.04 USD
平均损失:
-32.65 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-102.48 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-397.95 USD (1)
每月增长:
7.80%
年度预测:
94.67%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
13.20 USD
最大值:
427.27 USD (6.72%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.65% (427.27 USD)
净值:
39.05% (2 299.49 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 53
EURGBP 48
XAUUSD 41
GER40 19
UK100 2
USDCAD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 256
EURGBP 286
XAUUSD 620
GER40 539
UK100 47
USDCAD 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 2.9K
EURGBP 2.8K
XAUUSD 7.4K
GER40 150K
UK100 14K
USDCAD 271
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +294.92 USD
最差交易: -398 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +234.86 USD
最大连续亏损: -102.48 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Europe Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on european indexes using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

The idea is to look for trades in assets that have a negative correlation, seeking operations that do not compromise the balance at the same time.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The recommended minimum balance is 3000 dollars. The average target return is about 8% per month.


没有评论
2025.12.09 12:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 10:30
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 02:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 01:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 01:33
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.10 05:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 11:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 09:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.28 15:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 15:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.28 15:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.28 15:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
