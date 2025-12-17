СигналыРазделы
Katus

1 отзыв
Надежность
35 недель
2 / 4.4K USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 62%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
270
Прибыльных трейдов:
177 (65.55%)
Убыточных трейдов:
93 (34.44%)
Лучший трейд:
40.98 EUR
Худший трейд:
-30.27 EUR
Общая прибыль:
2 096.66 EUR (15 845 pips)
Общий убыток:
-864.64 EUR (6 149 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
11 (101.12 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
138.50 EUR (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.42
Торговая активность:
4.82%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
10.10%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
15
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
7.53
Длинных трейдов:
96 (35.56%)
Коротких трейдов:
174 (64.44%)
Профит фактор:
2.42
Мат. ожидание:
4.56 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
11.85 EUR
Средний убыток:
-9.30 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-109.10 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-109.10 EUR (6)
Прирост в месяц:
3.35%
Годовой прогноз:
40.65%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.36 EUR
Максимальная:
163.66 EUR (6.60%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
6.70% (166.47 EUR)
По эквити:
6.71% (215.53 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 270
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 1.4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 9.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +40.98 EUR
Худший трейд: -30 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +101.12 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -109.10 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 6
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.05 × 59
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 87
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.50 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.74 × 1417
Exness-MT5Real5
0.88 × 33
FusionMarkets-Live
0.89 × 63
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.30 × 1960
Forex.com-Live 536
1.34 × 153
Exness-MT5Real2
1.43 × 7
RoboForex-ECN
1.46 × 95
еще 22...
KATUS – EURUSD Countertrend Signal

KATUS is a conservative EURUSD trading signal based on a countertrend approach.

The strategy looks for exhausted price moves and trades potential reversals.
Trades are taken selectively – there are periods with no activity and this is intentional.

Risk is kept low. Each trade uses around 0.2% risk, with the main goal being capital protection and consistency, not fast growth.

How the strategy trades

  • Market: EURUSD

  • Approach: Countertrend

  • Style: Intraday / short swing

  • Trade frequency: low to moderate

  • Risk per trade: ~0.2%

  • Fully automated execution

  • No grid, no martingale

What to expect

This is not a high-frequency signal. Some weeks will be quiet.

  • Average monthly return: 2–5%

  • Strong months can reach 6–8%

  • Typical drawdown: 5–10%

  • Deeper drawdowns (12–18%) are possible during strong trends

  • Rarely, drawdown can approach 20%

Account recommendations

  • Minimum balance: 1,000 EUR

  • Low-spread broker recommended

  • Leverage 1:20 or higher

  • Default copy settings advised (no multipliers)

Smaller accounts will experience larger percentage drawdowns.

Important

  • Drawdowns are part of trading, especially with countertrend strategies

  • Results are not linear

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results


Средняя оценка:
Armen Khachatryan
143
Armen Khachatryan 2025.12.17 22:48 
 

Such a system will sooner or later lead to a blown account. The stop-loss is set so far away that if the grid of orders is closed by the stop, the loss will be around 50% of the deposit.

2025.12.22 08:16 2025.12.22 08:16:33  

🎄 Holiday Pause The signal will be paused on December 23 and will be active again on January 2. No new trades will be opened during this period.

2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 03:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 12:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 02:21
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 02:21
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.05 11:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 09:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
