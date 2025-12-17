시그널섹션
Katus

Richard Bergmann
1 리뷰
안정성
37
1 / 960 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 62%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
271
이익 거래:
178 (65.68%)
손실 거래:
93 (34.32%)
최고의 거래:
40.98 EUR
최악의 거래:
-30.27 EUR
총 수익:
2 105.22 EUR (15 925 pips)
총 손실:
-865.06 EUR (6 149 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
11 (101.12 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
138.50 EUR (7)
샤프 비율:
0.42
거래 활동:
4.82%
최대 입금량:
10.10%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
7.58
롱(주식매수):
96 (35.42%)
숏(주식차입매도):
175 (64.58%)
수익 요인:
2.43
기대수익:
4.58 EUR
평균 이익:
11.83 EUR
평균 손실:
-9.30 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-109.10 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-109.10 EUR (6)
월별 성장률:
2.63%
연간 예측:
31.91%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.36 EUR
최대한의:
163.66 EUR (6.60%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
6.70% (166.47 EUR)
자본금별:
6.71% (215.53 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 271
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 1.4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 9.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +40.98 EUR
최악의 거래: -30 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +101.12 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -109.10 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 6
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.05 × 59
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 87
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.50 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.74 × 1417
Exness-MT5Real5
0.88 × 33
FusionMarkets-Live
0.89 × 63
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.30 × 1960
Forex.com-Live 536
1.34 × 153
Exness-MT5Real2
1.43 × 7
RoboForex-ECN
1.46 × 95
22 더...
KATUS – EURUSD Countertrend Signal

KATUS is a conservative EURUSD trading signal based on a countertrend approach.

The strategy looks for exhausted price moves and trades potential reversals.
Trades are taken selectively – there are periods with no activity and this is intentional.

Risk is kept low. Each trade uses around 0.2% risk, with the main goal being capital protection and consistency, not fast growth.

How the strategy trades

  • Market: EURUSD

  • Approach: Countertrend

  • Style: Intraday / short swing

  • Trade frequency: low to moderate

  • Risk per trade: ~0.2%

  • Fully automated execution

  • No grid, no martingale

What to expect

This is not a high-frequency signal. Some weeks will be quiet.

  • Average monthly return: 2–5%

  • Strong months can reach 6–8%

  • Typical drawdown: 5–10%

  • Deeper drawdowns (12–18%) are possible during strong trends

  • Rarely, drawdown can approach 20%

Account recommendations

  • Minimum balance: 1,000 EUR

  • Low-spread broker recommended

  • Leverage 1:20 or higher

  • Default copy settings advised (no multipliers)

Smaller accounts will experience larger percentage drawdowns.

Important

  • Drawdowns are part of trading, especially with countertrend strategies

  • Results are not linear

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results


평균 평점:
Armen Khachatryan
144
Armen Khachatryan 2025.12.17 22:48 
 

Such a system will sooner or later lead to a blown account. The stop-loss is set so far away that if the grid of orders is closed by the stop, the loss will be around 50% of the deposit.

2026.01.06 03:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 15:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.22 08:16 2025.12.22 08:16:33  

🎄 Holiday Pause The signal will be paused on December 23 and will be active again on January 2. No new trades will be opened during this period.

2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 03:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 12:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 02:21
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 02:21
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.05 11:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 09:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
