- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|271
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSD
|1.4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSD
|9.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.05 × 59
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.29 × 87
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 12
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.50 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.74 × 1417
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.88 × 33
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.89 × 63
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.30 × 1960
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.34 × 153
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.43 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.46 × 95
KATUS – EURUSD Countertrend Signal
KATUS is a conservative EURUSD trading signal based on a countertrend approach.
The strategy looks for exhausted price moves and trades potential reversals.
Trades are taken selectively – there are periods with no activity and this is intentional.
Risk is kept low. Each trade uses around 0.2% risk, with the main goal being capital protection and consistency, not fast growth.
How the strategy trades
-
Market: EURUSD
-
Approach: Countertrend
-
Style: Intraday / short swing
-
Trade frequency: low to moderate
-
Risk per trade: ~0.2%
-
Fully automated execution
-
No grid, no martingale
What to expect
This is not a high-frequency signal. Some weeks will be quiet.
-
Average monthly return: 2–5%
-
Strong months can reach 6–8%
-
Typical drawdown: 5–10%
-
Deeper drawdowns (12–18%) are possible during strong trends
-
Rarely, drawdown can approach 20%
Account recommendations
-
Minimum balance: 1,000 EUR
-
Low-spread broker recommended
-
Leverage 1:20 or higher
-
Default copy settings advised (no multipliers)
Smaller accounts will experience larger percentage drawdowns.
Important
-
Drawdowns are part of trading, especially with countertrend strategies
-
Results are not linear
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
🎄 Holiday Pause The signal will be paused on December 23 and will be active again on January 2. No new trades will be opened during this period.
USD
EUR
EUR
Such a system will sooner or later lead to a blown account. The stop-loss is set so far away that if the grid of orders is closed by the stop, the loss will be around 50% of the deposit.