KATUS – EURUSD Countertrend Signal

KATUS is a conservative EURUSD trading signal based on a countertrend approach.

The strategy looks for exhausted price moves and trades potential reversals.

Trades are taken selectively – there are periods with no activity and this is intentional.

Risk is kept low. Each trade uses around 0.2% risk, with the main goal being capital protection and consistency, not fast growth.

How the strategy trades

Market: EURUSD

Approach: Countertrend

Style: Intraday / short swing

Trade frequency: low to moderate

Risk per trade: ~0.2%

Fully automated execution

No grid, no martingale

What to expect

This is not a high-frequency signal. Some weeks will be quiet.

Average monthly return: 2–5%

Strong months can reach 6–8%

Typical drawdown: 5–10%

Deeper drawdowns ( 12–18% ) are possible during strong trends

Rarely, drawdown can approach 20%

Account recommendations

Minimum balance: 1,000 EUR

Low-spread broker recommended

Leverage 1:20 or higher

Default copy settings advised (no multipliers)

Smaller accounts will experience larger percentage drawdowns.

Important