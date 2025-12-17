SignalsSections
Richard Bergmann

Katus

Richard Bergmann
1 review
Reliability
35 weeks
2 / 4.4K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 62%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
270
Profit Trades:
177 (65.55%)
Loss Trades:
93 (34.44%)
Best trade:
40.98 EUR
Worst trade:
-30.27 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 096.66 EUR (15 845 pips)
Gross Loss:
-864.64 EUR (6 149 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (101.12 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
138.50 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
4.82%
Max deposit load:
10.10%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.53
Long Trades:
96 (35.56%)
Short Trades:
174 (64.44%)
Profit Factor:
2.42
Expected Payoff:
4.56 EUR
Average Profit:
11.85 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.30 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-109.10 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-109.10 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
3.35%
Annual Forecast:
40.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.36 EUR
Maximal:
163.66 EUR (6.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.70% (166.47 EUR)
By Equity:
6.71% (215.53 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 270
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 9.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.98 EUR
Worst trade: -30 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +101.12 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -109.10 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 6
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.05 × 59
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 87
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.50 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.74 × 1417
Exness-MT5Real5
0.88 × 33
FusionMarkets-Live
0.89 × 63
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.30 × 1960
Forex.com-Live 536
1.34 × 153
Exness-MT5Real2
1.43 × 7
RoboForex-ECN
1.46 × 95
22 more...
KATUS – EURUSD Countertrend Signal

KATUS is a conservative EURUSD trading signal based on a countertrend approach.

The strategy looks for exhausted price moves and trades potential reversals.
Trades are taken selectively – there are periods with no activity and this is intentional.

Risk is kept low. Each trade uses around 0.2% risk, with the main goal being capital protection and consistency, not fast growth.

How the strategy trades

  • Market: EURUSD

  • Approach: Countertrend

  • Style: Intraday / short swing

  • Trade frequency: low to moderate

  • Risk per trade: ~0.2%

  • Fully automated execution

  • No grid, no martingale

What to expect

This is not a high-frequency signal. Some weeks will be quiet.

  • Average monthly return: 2–5%

  • Strong months can reach 6–8%

  • Typical drawdown: 5–10%

  • Deeper drawdowns (12–18%) are possible during strong trends

  • Rarely, drawdown can approach 20%

Account recommendations

  • Minimum balance: 1,000 EUR

  • Low-spread broker recommended

  • Leverage 1:20 or higher

  • Default copy settings advised (no multipliers)

Smaller accounts will experience larger percentage drawdowns.

Important

  • Drawdowns are part of trading, especially with countertrend strategies

  • Results are not linear

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results


Average rating:
Armen Khachatryan
143
Armen Khachatryan 2025.12.17 22:48 
 

Such a system will sooner or later lead to a blown account. The stop-loss is set so far away that if the grid of orders is closed by the stop, the loss will be around 50% of the deposit.

2025.12.22 08:16 2025.12.22 08:16:33  

🎄 Holiday Pause The signal will be paused on December 23 and will be active again on January 2. No new trades will be opened during this period.

2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 03:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 12:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 02:21
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 02:21
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.05 11:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 09:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
