Richard Bergmann

Katus

Richard Bergmann
Fiabilidad
35 semanas
2 / 4.4K USD
incremento desde 2025 62%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
270
Transacciones Rentables:
177 (65.55%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
93 (34.44%)
Mejor transacción:
40.98 EUR
Peor transacción:
-30.27 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
2 096.66 EUR (15 845 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-864.64 EUR (6 149 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
11 (101.12 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
138.50 EUR (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.42
Actividad comercial:
4.82%
Carga máxima del depósito:
10.10%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
15
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
7.53
Transacciones Largas:
96 (35.56%)
Transacciones Cortas:
174 (64.44%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.42
Beneficio Esperado:
4.56 EUR
Beneficio medio:
11.85 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-9.30 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-109.10 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-109.10 EUR (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.35%
Pronóstico anual:
40.65%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.36 EUR
Máxima:
163.66 EUR (6.60%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.70% (166.47 EUR)
De fondos:
6.71% (215.53 EUR)

KATUS – EURUSD Countertrend Signal

KATUS is a conservative EURUSD trading signal based on a countertrend approach.

The strategy looks for exhausted price moves and trades potential reversals.
Trades are taken selectively – there are periods with no activity and this is intentional.

Risk is kept low. Each trade uses around 0.2% risk, with the main goal being capital protection and consistency, not fast growth.

How the strategy trades

  • Market: EURUSD

  • Approach: Countertrend

  • Style: Intraday / short swing

  • Trade frequency: low to moderate

  • Risk per trade: ~0.2%

  • Fully automated execution

  • No grid, no martingale

What to expect

This is not a high-frequency signal. Some weeks will be quiet.

  • Average monthly return: 2–5%

  • Strong months can reach 6–8%

  • Typical drawdown: 5–10%

  • Deeper drawdowns (12–18%) are possible during strong trends

  • Rarely, drawdown can approach 20%

Account recommendations

  • Minimum balance: 1,000 EUR

  • Low-spread broker recommended

  • Leverage 1:20 or higher

  • Default copy settings advised (no multipliers)

Smaller accounts will experience larger percentage drawdowns.

Important

  • Drawdowns are part of trading, especially with countertrend strategies

  • Results are not linear

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results


2025.12.17 22:48 
 

Such a system will sooner or later lead to a blown account. The stop-loss is set so far away that if the grid of orders is closed by the stop, the loss will be around 50% of the deposit.

