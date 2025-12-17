SinaisSeções
Richard Bergmann

Katus

Richard Bergmann
1 comentário
Confiabilidade
35 semanas
2 / 4.4K USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 62%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
270
Negociações com lucro:
177 (65.55%)
Negociações com perda:
93 (34.44%)
Melhor negociação:
40.98 EUR
Pior negociação:
-30.27 EUR
Lucro bruto:
2 096.66 EUR (15 845 pips)
Perda bruta:
-864.64 EUR (6 149 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
11 (101.12 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
138.50 EUR (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.42
Atividade de negociação:
4.82%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.10%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
15
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
7.53
Negociações longas:
96 (35.56%)
Negociações curtas:
174 (64.44%)
Fator de lucro:
2.42
Valor esperado:
4.56 EUR
Lucro médio:
11.85 EUR
Perda média:
-9.30 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-109.10 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-109.10 EUR (6)
Crescimento mensal:
3.35%
Previsão anual:
40.65%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.36 EUR
Máximo:
163.66 EUR (6.60%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
6.70% (166.47 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
6.71% (215.53 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 270
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 1.4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 9.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +40.98 EUR
Pior negociação: -30 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +101.12 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -109.10 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 6
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.05 × 59
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 87
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.50 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.74 × 1417
Exness-MT5Real5
0.88 × 33
FusionMarkets-Live
0.89 × 63
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.30 × 1960
Forex.com-Live 536
1.34 × 153
Exness-MT5Real2
1.43 × 7
RoboForex-ECN
1.46 × 95
22 mais ...
KATUS – EURUSD Countertrend Signal

KATUS is a conservative EURUSD trading signal based on a countertrend approach.

The strategy looks for exhausted price moves and trades potential reversals.
Trades are taken selectively – there are periods with no activity and this is intentional.

Risk is kept low. Each trade uses around 0.2% risk, with the main goal being capital protection and consistency, not fast growth.

How the strategy trades

  • Market: EURUSD

  • Approach: Countertrend

  • Style: Intraday / short swing

  • Trade frequency: low to moderate

  • Risk per trade: ~0.2%

  • Fully automated execution

  • No grid, no martingale

What to expect

This is not a high-frequency signal. Some weeks will be quiet.

  • Average monthly return: 2–5%

  • Strong months can reach 6–8%

  • Typical drawdown: 5–10%

  • Deeper drawdowns (12–18%) are possible during strong trends

  • Rarely, drawdown can approach 20%

Account recommendations

  • Minimum balance: 1,000 EUR

  • Low-spread broker recommended

  • Leverage 1:20 or higher

  • Default copy settings advised (no multipliers)

Smaller accounts will experience larger percentage drawdowns.

Important

  • Drawdowns are part of trading, especially with countertrend strategies

  • Results are not linear

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results


Classificação Média:
Armen Khachatryan
143
Armen Khachatryan 2025.12.17 22:48 
 

Such a system will sooner or later lead to a blown account. The stop-loss is set so far away that if the grid of orders is closed by the stop, the loss will be around 50% of the deposit.

2025.12.22 08:16 2025.12.22 08:16:33  

🎄 Holiday Pause The signal will be paused on December 23 and will be active again on January 2. No new trades will be opened during this period.

2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 03:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 12:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 02:21
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 02:21
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.05 11:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 09:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
