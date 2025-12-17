シグナルセクション
Richard Bergmann

Katus

Richard Bergmann
レビュー1件
信頼性
35週間
2 / 4.4K USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 62%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
270
利益トレード:
177 (65.55%)
損失トレード:
93 (34.44%)
ベストトレード:
40.98 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-30.27 EUR
総利益:
2 096.66 EUR (15 845 pips)
総損失:
-864.64 EUR (6 149 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
11 (101.12 EUR)
最大連続利益:
138.50 EUR (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.42
取引アクティビティ:
4.82%
最大入金額:
10.10%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
15
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
7.53
長いトレード:
96 (35.56%)
短いトレード:
174 (64.44%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.42
期待されたペイオフ:
4.56 EUR
平均利益:
11.85 EUR
平均損失:
-9.30 EUR
最大連続の負け:
6 (-109.10 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-109.10 EUR (6)
月間成長:
3.35%
年間予想:
40.65%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.36 EUR
最大の:
163.66 EUR (6.60%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
6.70% (166.47 EUR)
エクイティによる:
6.71% (215.53 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 270
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD 1.4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD 9.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +40.98 EUR
最悪のトレード: -30 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +101.12 EUR
最大連続損失: -109.10 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-MT5-4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 6
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.05 × 59
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 87
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.50 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.74 × 1417
Exness-MT5Real5
0.88 × 33
FusionMarkets-Live
0.89 × 63
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.30 × 1960
Forex.com-Live 536
1.34 × 153
Exness-MT5Real2
1.43 × 7
RoboForex-ECN
1.46 × 95
22 より多く...
KATUS – EURUSD Countertrend Signal

KATUS is a conservative EURUSD trading signal based on a countertrend approach.

The strategy looks for exhausted price moves and trades potential reversals.
Trades are taken selectively – there are periods with no activity and this is intentional.

Risk is kept low. Each trade uses around 0.2% risk, with the main goal being capital protection and consistency, not fast growth.

How the strategy trades

  • Market: EURUSD

  • Approach: Countertrend

  • Style: Intraday / short swing

  • Trade frequency: low to moderate

  • Risk per trade: ~0.2%

  • Fully automated execution

  • No grid, no martingale

What to expect

This is not a high-frequency signal. Some weeks will be quiet.

  • Average monthly return: 2–5%

  • Strong months can reach 6–8%

  • Typical drawdown: 5–10%

  • Deeper drawdowns (12–18%) are possible during strong trends

  • Rarely, drawdown can approach 20%

Account recommendations

  • Minimum balance: 1,000 EUR

  • Low-spread broker recommended

  • Leverage 1:20 or higher

  • Default copy settings advised (no multipliers)

Smaller accounts will experience larger percentage drawdowns.

Important

  • Drawdowns are part of trading, especially with countertrend strategies

  • Results are not linear

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results


平均の評価:
Armen Khachatryan
143
Armen Khachatryan 2025.12.17 22:48 
 

Such a system will sooner or later lead to a blown account. The stop-loss is set so far away that if the grid of orders is closed by the stop, the loss will be around 50% of the deposit.

2025.12.22 08:16 2025.12.22 08:16:33  

🎄 Holiday Pause The signal will be paused on December 23 and will be active again on January 2. No new trades will be opened during this period.

2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 03:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 12:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 02:21
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 02:21
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.05 11:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 09:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
