Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

NovaPivot Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 отзывов
Надежность
21 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 24%
XMGlobal-MT5 8
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
69
Прибыльных трейдов:
47 (68.11%)
Убыточных трейдов:
22 (31.88%)
Лучший трейд:
18.74 USD
Худший трейд:
-5.31 USD
Общая прибыль:
102.00 USD (18 240 pips)
Общий убыток:
-29.85 USD (15 476 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
10 (22.47 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
22.47 USD (10)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.27
Торговая активность:
99.90%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
5.76%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
9
Ср. время удержания:
10 дней
Фактор восстановления:
3.85
Длинных трейдов:
30 (43.48%)
Коротких трейдов:
39 (56.52%)
Профит фактор:
3.42
Мат. ожидание:
1.05 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.17 USD
Средний убыток:
-1.36 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-18.73 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-18.73 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
4.33%
Годовой прогноз:
52.48%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
18.73 USD (5.01%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.01% (18.73 USD)
По эквити:
15.97% (56.65 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
NZDCADm# 69
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
NZDCADm# 72
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
NZDCADm# 2.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +18.74 USD
Худший трейд: -5 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 10
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +22.47 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -18.73 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMGlobal-MT5 8" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

NovaPivot Micro Account - Dynamic Grid Scalper on NZDCAD M15

Discover NovaPivot, an advanced automated system designed for the NZDCAD (M15) chart. It utilizes a powerful Scalping Strategy combined with a Dynamic Grid Martingale to generate consistent, small, and frequent profits from market movements.

  • Asset: Exclusively on NZDCAD (M15).

  • Performance: Reliable, consistent performance, 100% backtested using Real Ticks (2015–2024).

  • Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid (with a configurable limit of open orders) and a safety Stop Loss set at -70%.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139213


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.12 00:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 17:02
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 04:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 23:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 04:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 05:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 22:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 19:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.02 05:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.09 17:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
NovaPivot Micro Account
30 USD в месяц
24%
0
0
USD
372
USD
21
100%
69
68%
100%
3.41
1.05
USD
16%
1:500
Копировать

