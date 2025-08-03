シグナルセクション
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

NovaPivot Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
レビュー0件
信頼性
21週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 24%
XMGlobal-MT5 8
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
69
利益トレード:
47 (68.11%)
損失トレード:
22 (31.88%)
ベストトレード:
18.74 USD
最悪のトレード:
-5.31 USD
総利益:
102.00 USD (18 240 pips)
総損失:
-29.85 USD (15 476 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (22.47 USD)
最大連続利益:
22.47 USD (10)
シャープレシオ:
0.27
取引アクティビティ:
99.90%
最大入金額:
5.76%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
9
平均保有時間:
10 日
リカバリーファクター:
3.85
長いトレード:
30 (43.48%)
短いトレード:
39 (56.52%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.42
期待されたペイオフ:
1.05 USD
平均利益:
2.17 USD
平均損失:
-1.36 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-18.73 USD)
最大連続損失:
-18.73 USD (5)
月間成長:
4.88%
年間予想:
59.15%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
18.73 USD (5.01%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.01% (18.73 USD)
エクイティによる:
15.97% (56.65 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
NZDCADm# 69
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
NZDCADm# 72
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
NZDCADm# 2.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +18.74 USD
最悪のトレード: -5 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +22.47 USD
最大連続損失: -18.73 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"XMGlobal-MT5 8"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

NovaPivot Micro Account - Dynamic Grid Scalper on NZDCAD M15

Discover NovaPivot, an advanced automated system designed for the NZDCAD (M15) chart. It utilizes a powerful Scalping Strategy combined with a Dynamic Grid Martingale to generate consistent, small, and frequent profits from market movements.

  • Asset: Exclusively on NZDCAD (M15).

  • Performance: Reliable, consistent performance, 100% backtested using Real Ticks (2015–2024).

  • Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid (with a configurable limit of open orders) and a safety Stop Loss set at -70%.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139213


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.


レビューなし
2025.12.12 00:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 17:02
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 04:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 23:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 04:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 05:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 22:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 19:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.02 05:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.09 17:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
