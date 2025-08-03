信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / NovaPivot Micro Account
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

NovaPivot Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
可靠性
21
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 24%
XMGlobal-MT5 8
1:500
交易:
69
盈利交易:
47 (68.11%)
亏损交易:
22 (31.88%)
最好交易:
18.74 USD
最差交易:
-5.31 USD
毛利:
102.00 USD (18 240 pips)
毛利亏损:
-29.85 USD (15 476 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (22.47 USD)
最大连续盈利:
22.47 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.27
交易活动:
99.90%
最大入金加载:
5.76%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
10 天
采收率:
3.85
长期交易:
30 (43.48%)
短期交易:
39 (56.52%)
利润因子:
3.42
预期回报:
1.05 USD
平均利润:
2.17 USD
平均损失:
-1.36 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-18.73 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-18.73 USD (5)
每月增长:
4.33%
年度预测:
52.48%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
18.73 USD (5.01%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.01% (18.73 USD)
净值:
15.97% (56.65 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NZDCADm# 69
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NZDCADm# 72
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NZDCADm# 2.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
最好交易: +18.74 USD
最差交易: -5 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +22.47 USD
最大连续亏损: -18.73 USD

NovaPivot Micro Account - Dynamic Grid Scalper on NZDCAD M15

Discover NovaPivot, an advanced automated system designed for the NZDCAD (M15) chart. It utilizes a powerful Scalping Strategy combined with a Dynamic Grid Martingale to generate consistent, small, and frequent profits from market movements.

  • Asset: Exclusively on NZDCAD (M15).

  • Performance: Reliable, consistent performance, 100% backtested using Real Ticks (2015–2024).

  • Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid (with a configurable limit of open orders) and a safety Stop Loss set at -70%.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139213


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.


2025.12.12 00:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.09 11:07
2025.12.09 11:07
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 17:02
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 04:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 23:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 04:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 05:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 22:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 19:27
2025.10.03 07:53
2025.10.03 07:53
2025.10.02 05:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.09 17:33
2025.09.09 11:21
2025.09.09 11:21
信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载