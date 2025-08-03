시그널섹션
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

NovaPivot Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 리뷰
안정성
23
0 / 0 USD
월별 300 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 27%
XMGlobal-MT5 8
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
77
이익 거래:
52 (67.53%)
손실 거래:
25 (32.47%)
최고의 거래:
18.74 USD
최악의 거래:
-5.31 USD
총 수익:
110.22 USD (20 388 pips)
총 손실:
-30.39 USD (16 037 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (22.47 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
22.47 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.28
거래 활동:
99.90%
최대 입금량:
5.76%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
10 일
회복 요인:
4.26
롱(주식매수):
34 (44.16%)
숏(주식차입매도):
43 (55.84%)
수익 요인:
3.63
기대수익:
1.04 USD
평균 이익:
2.12 USD
평균 손실:
-1.22 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-18.73 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-18.73 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
3.54%
연간 예측:
42.93%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
18.73 USD (5.01%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.01% (18.73 USD)
자본금별:
15.97% (56.65 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
NZDCADm# 77
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
NZDCADm# 80
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
NZDCADm# 4.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +18.74 USD
최악의 거래: -5 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +22.47 USD
연속 최대 손실: -18.73 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-MT5 8"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

NovaPivot Micro Account - Dynamic Grid Scalper on NZDCAD M15

Discover NovaPivot, an advanced automated system designed for the NZDCAD (M15) chart. It utilizes a powerful Scalping Strategy combined with a Dynamic Grid Martingale to generate consistent, small, and frequent profits from market movements.

  • Asset: Exclusively on NZDCAD (M15).

  • Performance: Reliable, consistent performance, 100% backtested using Real Ticks (2015–2024).

  • Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid (with a configurable limit of open orders) and a safety Stop Loss set at -70%.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139213


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.13 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.12 10:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 11:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 00:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 17:02
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 04:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 23:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 04:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 05:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 22:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 19:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.02 05:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
