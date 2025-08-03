- 자본
NovaPivot Micro Account - Dynamic Grid Scalper on NZDCAD M15
Discover NovaPivot, an advanced automated system designed for the NZDCAD (M15) chart. It utilizes a powerful Scalping Strategy combined with a Dynamic Grid Martingale to generate consistent, small, and frequent profits from market movements.
-
Asset: Exclusively on NZDCAD (M15).
-
Performance: Reliable, consistent performance, 100% backtested using Real Ticks (2015–2024).
-
Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid (with a configurable limit of open orders) and a safety Stop Loss set at -70%.
⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.
Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139213
Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.
