Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

NovaPivot Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
21 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 24%
XMGlobal-MT5 8
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
69
Transacciones Rentables:
47 (68.11%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
22 (31.88%)
Mejor transacción:
18.74 USD
Peor transacción:
-5.31 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
102.00 USD (18 240 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-29.85 USD (15 476 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (22.47 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
22.47 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.27
Actividad comercial:
99.90%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.76%
Último trade:
20 horas
Trades a la semana:
9
Tiempo medio de espera:
10 días
Factor de Recuperación:
3.85
Transacciones Largas:
30 (43.48%)
Transacciones Cortas:
39 (56.52%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.42
Beneficio Esperado:
1.05 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.17 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.36 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-18.73 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-18.73 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.88%
Pronóstico anual:
59.15%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
18.73 USD (5.01%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.01% (18.73 USD)
De fondos:
15.97% (56.65 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NZDCADm# 69
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NZDCADm# 72
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NZDCADm# 2.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +18.74 USD
Peor transacción: -5 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +22.47 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -18.73 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 8" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

NovaPivot Micro Account - Dynamic Grid Scalper on NZDCAD M15

Discover NovaPivot, an advanced automated system designed for the NZDCAD (M15) chart. It utilizes a powerful Scalping Strategy combined with a Dynamic Grid Martingale to generate consistent, small, and frequent profits from market movements.

  • Asset: Exclusively on NZDCAD (M15).

  • Performance: Reliable, consistent performance, 100% backtested using Real Ticks (2015–2024).

  • Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid (with a configurable limit of open orders) and a safety Stop Loss set at -70%.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139213


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.


2025.12.12 00:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 17:02
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 04:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 23:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 04:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 05:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 22:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 19:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.02 05:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.09 17:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
