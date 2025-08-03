SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / NovaPivot Micro Account
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

NovaPivot Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
21 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 24%
XMGlobal-MT5 8
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
69
Negociações com lucro:
47 (68.11%)
Negociações com perda:
22 (31.88%)
Melhor negociação:
18.74 USD
Pior negociação:
-5.31 USD
Lucro bruto:
102.00 USD (18 240 pips)
Perda bruta:
-29.85 USD (15 476 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (22.47 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
22.47 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.27
Atividade de negociação:
99.90%
Depósito máximo carregado:
5.76%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
9
Tempo médio de espera:
10 dias
Fator de recuperação:
3.85
Negociações longas:
30 (43.48%)
Negociações curtas:
39 (56.52%)
Fator de lucro:
3.42
Valor esperado:
1.05 USD
Lucro médio:
2.17 USD
Perda média:
-1.36 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-18.73 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-18.73 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
4.88%
Previsão anual:
59.15%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
18.73 USD (5.01%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.01% (18.73 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
15.97% (56.65 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
NZDCADm# 69
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
NZDCADm# 72
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
NZDCADm# 2.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +18.74 USD
Pior negociação: -5 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +22.47 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -18.73 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 8" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

NovaPivot Micro Account - Dynamic Grid Scalper on NZDCAD M15

Discover NovaPivot, an advanced automated system designed for the NZDCAD (M15) chart. It utilizes a powerful Scalping Strategy combined with a Dynamic Grid Martingale to generate consistent, small, and frequent profits from market movements.

  • Asset: Exclusively on NZDCAD (M15).

  • Performance: Reliable, consistent performance, 100% backtested using Real Ticks (2015–2024).

  • Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid (with a configurable limit of open orders) and a safety Stop Loss set at -70%.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139213


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.


Sem comentários
2025.12.12 00:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 17:02
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 04:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 23:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 04:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 05:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 22:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 19:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.02 05:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.09 17:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
NovaPivot Micro Account
30 USD por mês
24%
0
0
USD
372
USD
21
100%
69
68%
100%
3.41
1.05
USD
16%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.