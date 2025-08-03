SignaleKategorien
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

NovaPivot Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
22 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 25%
XMGlobal-MT5 8
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
72
Gewinntrades:
49 (68.05%)
Verlusttrades:
23 (31.94%)
Bester Trade:
18.74 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-5.31 USD
Bruttoprofit:
104.44 USD (19 052 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-29.95 USD (15 588 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (22.47 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
22.47 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading-Aktivität:
99.90%
Max deposit load:
5.76%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
10 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
3.98
Long-Positionen:
30 (41.67%)
Short-Positionen:
42 (58.33%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.49
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.03 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.13 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.30 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-18.73 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-18.73 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.53%
Jahresprognose:
67.15%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
18.73 USD (5.01%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.01% (18.73 USD)
Kapital:
15.97% (56.65 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NZDCADm# 72
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADm# 74
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADm# 3.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +18.74 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -5 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +22.47 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -18.73 USD

NovaPivot Micro Account - Dynamic Grid Scalper on NZDCAD M15

Discover NovaPivot, an advanced automated system designed for the NZDCAD (M15) chart. It utilizes a powerful Scalping Strategy combined with a Dynamic Grid Martingale to generate consistent, small, and frequent profits from market movements.

  • Asset: Exclusively on NZDCAD (M15).

  • Performance: Reliable, consistent performance, 100% backtested using Real Ticks (2015–2024).

  • Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid (with a configurable limit of open orders) and a safety Stop Loss set at -70%.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139213


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.


2025.12.29 11:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 00:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 17:02
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 04:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 23:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 04:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 05:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 22:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 19:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.02 05:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.09 17:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
