Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

NovaPivot Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 24%
XMGlobal-MT5 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
69
Profit Trades:
47 (68.11%)
Loss Trades:
22 (31.88%)
Best trade:
18.74 USD
Worst trade:
-5.31 USD
Gross Profit:
102.00 USD (18 240 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29.85 USD (15 476 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (22.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.47 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
99.90%
Max deposit load:
5.76%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
3.85
Long Trades:
30 (43.48%)
Short Trades:
39 (56.52%)
Profit Factor:
3.42
Expected Payoff:
1.05 USD
Average Profit:
2.17 USD
Average Loss:
-1.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-18.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.73 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
4.33%
Annual Forecast:
52.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.73 USD (5.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.01% (18.73 USD)
By Equity:
15.97% (56.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADm# 69
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADm# 72
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADm# 2.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.74 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

NovaPivot Micro Account - Dynamic Grid Scalper on NZDCAD M15

Discover NovaPivot, an advanced automated system designed for the NZDCAD (M15) chart. It utilizes a powerful Scalping Strategy combined with a Dynamic Grid Martingale to generate consistent, small, and frequent profits from market movements.

  • Asset: Exclusively on NZDCAD (M15).

  • Performance: Reliable, consistent performance, 100% backtested using Real Ticks (2015–2024).

  • Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid (with a configurable limit of open orders) and a safety Stop Loss set at -70%.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139213


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.


No reviews
2025.12.12 00:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 17:02
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 04:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 23:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 04:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 05:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 22:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 19:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.02 05:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.09 17:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
