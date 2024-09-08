СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Simple AI Medium risk
Sarawut Phumkrajang

Simple AI Medium risk

Sarawut Phumkrajang
0 отзывов
Надежность
68 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2024 92%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
255
Прибыльных трейдов:
179 (70.19%)
Убыточных трейдов:
76 (29.80%)
Лучший трейд:
677.92 THB
Худший трейд:
-605.55 THB
Общая прибыль:
15 798.21 THB (46 239 pips)
Общий убыток:
-6 635.33 THB (21 733 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
18 (1 136.80 THB)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 459.39 THB (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.34
Торговая активность:
35.72%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
13.24%
Последний трейд:
12 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
0
Ср. время удержания:
3 дня
Фактор восстановления:
6.21
Длинных трейдов:
89 (34.90%)
Коротких трейдов:
166 (65.10%)
Профит фактор:
2.38
Мат. ожидание:
35.93 THB
Средняя прибыль:
88.26 THB
Средний убыток:
-87.31 THB
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-1 475.01 THB)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 475.01 THB (4)
Прирост в месяц:
-0.05%
Годовой прогноз:
-0.66%
Алготрейдинг:
98%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1.40 THB
Максимальная:
1 475.71 THB (7.60%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
7.64% (1 483.41 THB)
По эквити:
34.22% (6 143.38 THB)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDNZD 105
AUDCAD 79
NZDCAD 71
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDNZD 62
AUDCAD 125
NZDCAD 107
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDNZD 2.2K
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 9.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +677.92 THB
Худший трейд: -606 THB
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 136.80 THB
Макс. убыток в серии: -1 475.01 THB

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FusionMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.26 × 19
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.63 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.76 × 495
Exness-MT5Real8
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.33 × 6
Coinexx-Live
2.40 × 10
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.67 × 51
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.76 × 21
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.87 × 137
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.91 × 376
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
3.74 × 42
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.83 × 24
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.93 × 28
GoMarkets-Live
3.96 × 24
FxPro-MT5
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
4.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
4.00 × 2
FXNXGlobal-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
4.10 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
4.13 × 224
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
4.25 × 8
еще 68...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Welcome to My Signals.

Our signal service specializes in identifying highly sensitive reversal points in three currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. The minimum deposit is just $500.

This strategy employs small trading positions to distribute risk and enhance efficiency. It does not rely on fixed numbers for martingale or grid spacing; instead,

it adapts to supply/demand and volatility. The EA closes positions based on Fibonacci retracement levels.

My signals are not executed on a daily basis. Trading activity may vary, with 2-3 trades per week during periods of market volatility

Expected Monthly Profit and Risk

Profit 5-10%/month & 20-30% MDD,


Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. External factors, market conditions,

and unforeseen variables may significantly affect outcomes, and no specific results can be guaranteed.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.04 13:44
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.28 13:59
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 03:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 13:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 07:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 06:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 05:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 04:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 06:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.16 09:00
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 06:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 22:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.17 07:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Simple AI Medium risk
30 USD в месяц
92%
0
0
USD
104K
THB
68
98%
255
70%
36%
2.38
35.93
THB
34%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.