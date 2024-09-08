SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Simple AI Medium risk
Sarawut Phumkrajang

Simple AI Medium risk

Sarawut Phumkrajang
0 reviews
Reliability
68 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 92%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
255
Profit Trades:
179 (70.19%)
Loss Trades:
76 (29.80%)
Best trade:
677.92 THB
Worst trade:
-605.55 THB
Gross Profit:
15 798.21 THB (46 239 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 635.33 THB (21 733 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 136.80 THB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 459.39 THB (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
35.72%
Max deposit load:
13.24%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
6.21
Long Trades:
89 (34.90%)
Short Trades:
166 (65.10%)
Profit Factor:
2.38
Expected Payoff:
35.93 THB
Average Profit:
88.26 THB
Average Loss:
-87.31 THB
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 475.01 THB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 475.01 THB (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.05%
Annual Forecast:
-0.66%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.40 THB
Maximal:
1 475.71 THB (7.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.64% (1 483.41 THB)
By Equity:
34.22% (6 143.38 THB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 105
AUDCAD 79
NZDCAD 71
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 62
AUDCAD 125
NZDCAD 107
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 2.2K
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 9.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +677.92 THB
Worst trade: -606 THB
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 136.80 THB
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 475.01 THB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.26 × 19
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.63 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.76 × 495
Exness-MT5Real8
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.33 × 6
Coinexx-Live
2.40 × 10
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.67 × 51
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.76 × 21
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.87 × 137
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.91 × 376
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
3.74 × 42
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.83 × 24
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.93 × 28
GoMarkets-Live
3.96 × 24
FxPro-MT5
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
4.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
4.00 × 2
FXNXGlobal-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
4.10 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
4.13 × 224
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
4.25 × 8
68 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Welcome to My Signals.

Our signal service specializes in identifying highly sensitive reversal points in three currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. The minimum deposit is just $500.

This strategy employs small trading positions to distribute risk and enhance efficiency. It does not rely on fixed numbers for martingale or grid spacing; instead,

it adapts to supply/demand and volatility. The EA closes positions based on Fibonacci retracement levels.

My signals are not executed on a daily basis. Trading activity may vary, with 2-3 trades per week during periods of market volatility

Expected Monthly Profit and Risk

Profit 5-10%/month & 20-30% MDD,


Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. External factors, market conditions,

and unforeseen variables may significantly affect outcomes, and no specific results can be guaranteed.


No reviews
2026.01.04 13:44
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.28 13:59
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 03:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 13:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 07:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 06:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 05:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 04:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 06:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.16 09:00
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 06:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 22:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.17 07:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Simple AI Medium risk
30 USD per month
92%
0
0
USD
104K
THB
68
98%
255
70%
36%
2.38
35.93
THB
34%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.