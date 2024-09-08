시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Simple AI Medium risk
Sarawut Phumkrajang

Simple AI Medium risk

Sarawut Phumkrajang
0 리뷰
안정성
68
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 92%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
255
이익 거래:
179 (70.19%)
손실 거래:
76 (29.80%)
최고의 거래:
677.92 THB
최악의 거래:
-605.55 THB
총 수익:
15 798.21 THB (46 239 pips)
총 손실:
-6 635.33 THB (21 733 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
18 (1 136.80 THB)
연속 최대 이익:
1 459.39 THB (6)
샤프 비율:
0.34
거래 활동:
35.72%
최대 입금량:
13.24%
최근 거래:
12 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
3 일
회복 요인:
6.21
롱(주식매수):
89 (34.90%)
숏(주식차입매도):
166 (65.10%)
수익 요인:
2.38
기대수익:
35.93 THB
평균 이익:
88.26 THB
평균 손실:
-87.31 THB
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-1 475.01 THB)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 475.01 THB (4)
월별 성장률:
-0.05%
연간 예측:
-0.66%
Algo 트레이딩:
98%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1.40 THB
최대한의:
1 475.71 THB (7.60%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
7.64% (1 483.41 THB)
자본금별:
34.22% (6 143.38 THB)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDNZD 105
AUDCAD 79
NZDCAD 71
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDNZD 62
AUDCAD 125
NZDCAD 107
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDNZD 2.2K
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 9.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +677.92 THB
최악의 거래: -606 THB
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +1 136.80 THB
연속 최대 손실: -1 475.01 THB

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FusionMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.26 × 19
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.63 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.76 × 495
Exness-MT5Real8
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.33 × 6
Coinexx-Live
2.40 × 10
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.67 × 51
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.76 × 21
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.87 × 137
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.91 × 376
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
3.74 × 42
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.83 × 24
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.93 × 28
GoMarkets-Live
3.96 × 24
FxPro-MT5
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
4.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
4.00 × 2
FXNXGlobal-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
4.10 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
4.13 × 224
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
4.25 × 8
68 더...
Welcome to My Signals.

Our signal service specializes in identifying highly sensitive reversal points in three currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. The minimum deposit is just $500.

This strategy employs small trading positions to distribute risk and enhance efficiency. It does not rely on fixed numbers for martingale or grid spacing; instead,

it adapts to supply/demand and volatility. The EA closes positions based on Fibonacci retracement levels.

My signals are not executed on a daily basis. Trading activity may vary, with 2-3 trades per week during periods of market volatility

Expected Monthly Profit and Risk

Profit 5-10%/month & 20-30% MDD,


Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. External factors, market conditions,

and unforeseen variables may significantly affect outcomes, and no specific results can be guaranteed.


2026.01.04 13:44
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.28 13:59
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 03:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 13:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 07:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 06:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 05:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 04:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 06:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.16 09:00
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 06:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 22:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.17 07:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
