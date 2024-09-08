- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|75
|NZDCAD
|63
|AUDCAD
|62
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|55
|NZDCAD
|93
|AUDCAD
|101
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|2.1K
|NZDCAD
|8.1K
|AUDCAD
|9.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.32 × 106
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.44 × 222
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.57 × 14
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.80 × 164
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.17 × 18
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.38 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.19 × 222
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|4.20 × 5
|
Headway-Real
|4.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|4.56 × 9
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.95 × 129
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|5.10 × 20
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.44 × 45
|
TASS-Live
|5.50 × 16
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.69 × 16
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|5.71 × 49
|
Coinexx-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|6.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|6.17 × 23
|
Axiory-Live
|6.33 × 12
|
XM.COM-MT5
|6.43 × 88
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|6.97 × 38
Welcome to My Signals.
Our signal service specializes in identifying highly sensitive reversal points in three currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. The minimum deposit is just $500.
This strategy employs small trading positions to distribute risk and enhance efficiency. It does not rely on fixed numbers for martingale or grid spacing; instead,
it adapts to supply/demand and volatility. The EA closes positions based on Fibonacci retracement levels.
My signals are not executed on a daily basis. Trading activity may vary, with 2-3 trades per week during periods of market volatility
Expected Monthly Profit and Risk
Profit 5-10%/month & 20-30% MDD,
Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. External factors, market conditions,
and unforeseen variables may significantly affect outcomes, and no specific results can be guaranteed.
USD
THB
THB