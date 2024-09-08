SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Simple 10K THB Medium risk
Sarawut Phumkrajang

Simple 10K THB Medium risk

Sarawut Phumkrajang
0 avis
Fiabilité
54 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 78%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
200
Bénéfice trades:
142 (71.00%)
Perte trades:
58 (29.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
524.15 THB
Pire transaction:
-264.09 THB
Bénéfice brut:
12 325.67 THB (36 347 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 559.70 THB (16 326 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (1 136.80 THB)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 136.80 THB (18)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.41
Activité de trading:
29.71%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.24%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
16.42
Longs trades:
78 (39.00%)
Courts trades:
122 (61.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.70
Rendement attendu:
38.83 THB
Bénéfice moyen:
86.80 THB
Perte moyenne:
-78.62 THB
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-92.75 THB)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-472.86 THB (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.52%
Prévision annuelle:
42.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.40 THB
Maximal:
472.86 THB (3.82%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.84% (474.96 THB)
Par fonds propres:
21.03% (3 646.45 THB)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDNZD 75
NZDCAD 63
AUDCAD 62
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 55
NZDCAD 93
AUDCAD 101
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 2.1K
NZDCAD 8.1K
AUDCAD 9.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +524.15 THB
Pire transaction: -264 THB
Gains consécutifs maximales: 18
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 136.80 THB
Perte consécutive maximale: -92.75 THB

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.32 × 106
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.44 × 222
Exness-MT5Real12
2.57 × 14
FusionMarkets-Live
2.80 × 164
Exness-MT5Real3
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.17 × 18
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.38 × 13
RoboForex-ECN
4.19 × 222
JunoMarkets-Server
4.20 × 5
Headway-Real
4.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.56 × 9
Darwinex-Live
4.95 × 129
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
5.10 × 20
Alpari-MT5
5.44 × 45
TASS-Live
5.50 × 16
Tickmill-Live
5.69 × 16
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
5.71 × 49
Coinexx-Live
6.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
6.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
6.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.17 × 23
Axiory-Live
6.33 × 12
XM.COM-MT5
6.43 × 88
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
6.97 × 38
34 plus...
Welcome to My Signals.

Our signal service specializes in identifying highly sensitive reversal points in three currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. The minimum deposit is just $500.

This strategy employs small trading positions to distribute risk and enhance efficiency. It does not rely on fixed numbers for martingale or grid spacing; instead,

it adapts to supply/demand and volatility. The EA closes positions based on Fibonacci retracement levels.

My signals are not executed on a daily basis. Trading activity may vary, with 2-3 trades per week during periods of market volatility

Expected Monthly Profit and Risk

Profit 5-10%/month & 20-30% MDD,


Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. External factors, market conditions,

and unforeseen variables may significantly affect outcomes, and no specific results can be guaranteed.


Aucun avis
2025.08.29 06:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.16 09:00
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 06:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 22:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.17 07:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.07 12:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.13 02:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.20 09:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.14 02:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.12 11:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.28 23:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.24 05:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.03 06:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.31 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.03.31 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.03.28 08:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.26 05:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 14:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
