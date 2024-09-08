- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|105
|AUDCAD
|79
|NZDCAD
|71
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|AUDNZD
|62
|AUDCAD
|125
|NZDCAD
|107
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|AUDNZD
|2.2K
|AUDCAD
|12K
|NZDCAD
|9.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FusionMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.26 × 19
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.63 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.76 × 495
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.33 × 6
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.40 × 10
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.67 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.76 × 21
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.87 × 137
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.91 × 376
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.74 × 42
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.83 × 24
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.93 × 28
|
GoMarkets-Live
|3.96 × 24
|
FxPro-MT5
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|4.10 × 10
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.13 × 224
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|4.25 × 8
Welcome to My Signals.
Our signal service specializes in identifying highly sensitive reversal points in three currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. The minimum deposit is just $500.
This strategy employs small trading positions to distribute risk and enhance efficiency. It does not rely on fixed numbers for martingale or grid spacing; instead,
it adapts to supply/demand and volatility. The EA closes positions based on Fibonacci retracement levels.
My signals are not executed on a daily basis. Trading activity may vary, with 2-3 trades per week during periods of market volatility
Expected Monthly Profit and Risk
Profit 5-10%/month & 20-30% MDD,
Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. External factors, market conditions,
and unforeseen variables may significantly affect outcomes, and no specific results can be guaranteed.
USD
THB
THB