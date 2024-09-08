シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Simple AI Medium risk
Sarawut Phumkrajang

Simple AI Medium risk

Sarawut Phumkrajang
レビュー0件
信頼性
68週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 92%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
255
利益トレード:
179 (70.19%)
損失トレード:
76 (29.80%)
ベストトレード:
677.92 THB
最悪のトレード:
-605.55 THB
総利益:
15 798.21 THB (46 239 pips)
総損失:
-6 635.33 THB (21 733 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
18 (1 136.80 THB)
最大連続利益:
1 459.39 THB (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.34
取引アクティビティ:
35.72%
最大入金額:
13.24%
最近のトレード:
12 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
0
平均保有時間:
3 日
リカバリーファクター:
6.21
長いトレード:
89 (34.90%)
短いトレード:
166 (65.10%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.38
期待されたペイオフ:
35.93 THB
平均利益:
88.26 THB
平均損失:
-87.31 THB
最大連続の負け:
4 (-1 475.01 THB)
最大連続損失:
-1 475.01 THB (4)
月間成長:
-0.05%
年間予想:
-0.66%
アルゴリズム取引:
98%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1.40 THB
最大の:
1 475.71 THB (7.60%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
7.64% (1 483.41 THB)
エクイティによる:
34.22% (6 143.38 THB)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDNZD 105
AUDCAD 79
NZDCAD 71
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDNZD 62
AUDCAD 125
NZDCAD 107
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDNZD 2.2K
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 9.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +677.92 THB
最悪のトレード: -606 THB
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +1 136.80 THB
最大連続損失: -1 475.01 THB

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FusionMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.26 × 19
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.63 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.76 × 495
Exness-MT5Real8
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.33 × 6
Coinexx-Live
2.40 × 10
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.67 × 51
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.76 × 21
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.87 × 137
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.91 × 376
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
3.74 × 42
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.83 × 24
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.93 × 28
GoMarkets-Live
3.96 × 24
FxPro-MT5
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
4.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
4.00 × 2
FXNXGlobal-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
4.10 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
4.13 × 224
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
4.25 × 8
68 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

Welcome to My Signals.

Our signal service specializes in identifying highly sensitive reversal points in three currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. The minimum deposit is just $500.

This strategy employs small trading positions to distribute risk and enhance efficiency. It does not rely on fixed numbers for martingale or grid spacing; instead,

it adapts to supply/demand and volatility. The EA closes positions based on Fibonacci retracement levels.

My signals are not executed on a daily basis. Trading activity may vary, with 2-3 trades per week during periods of market volatility

Expected Monthly Profit and Risk

Profit 5-10%/month & 20-30% MDD,


Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. External factors, market conditions,

and unforeseen variables may significantly affect outcomes, and no specific results can be guaranteed.


レビューなし
2026.01.04 13:44
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.28 13:59
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 03:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 13:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 07:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 06:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 05:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 04:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 06:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.16 09:00
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 06:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 22:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.17 07:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Simple AI Medium risk
30 USD/月
92%
0
0
USD
104K
THB
68
98%
255
70%
36%
2.38
35.93
THB
34%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください