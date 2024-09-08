SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Simple 10K THB Medium risk
Sarawut Phumkrajang

Simple 10K THB Medium risk

Sarawut Phumkrajang
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
54 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 78%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
200
Profit Trade:
142 (71.00%)
Loss Trade:
58 (29.00%)
Best Trade:
524.15 THB
Worst Trade:
-264.09 THB
Profitto lordo:
12 325.67 THB (36 347 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 559.70 THB (16 326 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (1 136.80 THB)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 136.80 THB (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.41
Attività di trading:
29.71%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.24%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
16.42
Long Trade:
78 (39.00%)
Short Trade:
122 (61.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.70
Profitto previsto:
38.83 THB
Profitto medio:
86.80 THB
Perdita media:
-78.62 THB
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-92.75 THB)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-472.86 THB (2)
Crescita mensile:
3.52%
Previsione annuale:
42.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.40 THB
Massimale:
472.86 THB (3.82%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.84% (474.96 THB)
Per equità:
21.03% (3 646.45 THB)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDNZD 75
NZDCAD 63
AUDCAD 62
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDNZD 55
NZDCAD 93
AUDCAD 101
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDNZD 2.1K
NZDCAD 8.1K
AUDCAD 9.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +524.15 THB
Worst Trade: -264 THB
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 136.80 THB
Massima perdita consecutiva: -92.75 THB

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.32 × 106
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.44 × 222
Exness-MT5Real12
2.57 × 14
FusionMarkets-Live
2.80 × 164
Exness-MT5Real3
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.17 × 18
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.38 × 13
RoboForex-ECN
4.19 × 222
JunoMarkets-Server
4.20 × 5
Headway-Real
4.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.56 × 9
Darwinex-Live
4.95 × 129
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
5.10 × 20
Alpari-MT5
5.44 × 45
TASS-Live
5.50 × 16
Tickmill-Live
5.69 × 16
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
5.71 × 49
Coinexx-Live
6.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
6.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
6.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.17 × 23
Axiory-Live
6.33 × 12
XM.COM-MT5
6.43 × 88
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
6.97 × 38
34 più
Welcome to My Signals.

Our signal service specializes in identifying highly sensitive reversal points in three currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. The minimum deposit is just $500.

This strategy employs small trading positions to distribute risk and enhance efficiency. It does not rely on fixed numbers for martingale or grid spacing; instead,

it adapts to supply/demand and volatility. The EA closes positions based on Fibonacci retracement levels.

My signals are not executed on a daily basis. Trading activity may vary, with 2-3 trades per week during periods of market volatility

Expected Monthly Profit and Risk

Profit 5-10%/month & 20-30% MDD,


Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. External factors, market conditions,

and unforeseen variables may significantly affect outcomes, and no specific results can be guaranteed.


Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Simple 10K THB Medium risk
30USD al mese
78%
0
0
USD
18K
THB
54
100%
200
71%
30%
2.70
38.83
THB
21%
1:500
