- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|75
|NZDCAD
|63
|AUDCAD
|62
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDNZD
|55
|NZDCAD
|93
|AUDCAD
|101
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDNZD
|2.1K
|NZDCAD
|8.1K
|AUDCAD
|9.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.32 × 106
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.44 × 222
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.57 × 14
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.80 × 164
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.17 × 18
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.38 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.19 × 222
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|4.20 × 5
|
Headway-Real
|4.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|4.56 × 9
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.95 × 129
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|5.10 × 20
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.44 × 45
|
TASS-Live
|5.50 × 16
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.69 × 16
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|5.71 × 49
|
Coinexx-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|6.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|6.17 × 23
|
Axiory-Live
|6.33 × 12
|
XM.COM-MT5
|6.43 × 88
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|6.97 × 38
Welcome to My Signals.
Our signal service specializes in identifying highly sensitive reversal points in three currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. The minimum deposit is just $500.
This strategy employs small trading positions to distribute risk and enhance efficiency. It does not rely on fixed numbers for martingale or grid spacing; instead,
it adapts to supply/demand and volatility. The EA closes positions based on Fibonacci retracement levels.
My signals are not executed on a daily basis. Trading activity may vary, with 2-3 trades per week during periods of market volatility
Expected Monthly Profit and Risk
Profit 5-10%/month & 20-30% MDD,
Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. External factors, market conditions,
and unforeseen variables may significantly affect outcomes, and no specific results can be guaranteed.
