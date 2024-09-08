SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Simple AI Medium risk
Sarawut Phumkrajang

Simple AI Medium risk

Sarawut Phumkrajang
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
68 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 92%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
255
Negociações com lucro:
179 (70.19%)
Negociações com perda:
76 (29.80%)
Melhor negociação:
677.92 THB
Pior negociação:
-605.55 THB
Lucro bruto:
15 798.21 THB (46 239 pips)
Perda bruta:
-6 635.33 THB (21 733 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
18 (1 136.80 THB)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 459.39 THB (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.34
Atividade de negociação:
35.72%
Depósito máximo carregado:
13.24%
Último negócio:
12 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
0
Tempo médio de espera:
3 dias
Fator de recuperação:
6.21
Negociações longas:
89 (34.90%)
Negociações curtas:
166 (65.10%)
Fator de lucro:
2.38
Valor esperado:
35.93 THB
Lucro médio:
88.26 THB
Perda média:
-87.31 THB
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-1 475.01 THB)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 475.01 THB (4)
Crescimento mensal:
-0.05%
Previsão anual:
-0.66%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1.40 THB
Máximo:
1 475.71 THB (7.60%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
7.64% (1 483.41 THB)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
34.22% (6 143.38 THB)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDNZD 105
AUDCAD 79
NZDCAD 71
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDNZD 62
AUDCAD 125
NZDCAD 107
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDNZD 2.2K
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 9.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +677.92 THB
Pior negociação: -606 THB
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 136.80 THB
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 475.01 THB

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.26 × 19
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.63 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.76 × 495
Exness-MT5Real8
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.33 × 6
Coinexx-Live
2.40 × 10
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.67 × 51
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.76 × 21
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.87 × 137
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.91 × 376
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
3.74 × 42
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.83 × 24
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.93 × 28
GoMarkets-Live
3.96 × 24
FxPro-MT5
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
4.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
4.00 × 2
FXNXGlobal-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
4.10 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
4.13 × 224
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
4.25 × 8
Welcome to My Signals.

Our signal service specializes in identifying highly sensitive reversal points in three currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. The minimum deposit is just $500.

This strategy employs small trading positions to distribute risk and enhance efficiency. It does not rely on fixed numbers for martingale or grid spacing; instead,

it adapts to supply/demand and volatility. The EA closes positions based on Fibonacci retracement levels.

My signals are not executed on a daily basis. Trading activity may vary, with 2-3 trades per week during periods of market volatility

Expected Monthly Profit and Risk

Profit 5-10%/month & 20-30% MDD,


Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. External factors, market conditions,

and unforeseen variables may significantly affect outcomes, and no specific results can be guaranteed.


Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Simple AI Medium risk
30 USD por mês
92%
0
0
USD
104K
THB
68
98%
255
70%
36%
2.38
35.93
THB
34%
1:500
