SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Simple AI Medium risk
Sarawut Phumkrajang

Simple AI Medium risk

Sarawut Phumkrajang
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
68 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 92%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
255
Gewinntrades:
179 (70.19%)
Verlusttrades:
76 (29.80%)
Bester Trade:
677.92 THB
Schlechtester Trade:
-605.55 THB
Bruttoprofit:
15 798.21 THB (46 239 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-6 635.33 THB (21 733 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
18 (1 136.80 THB)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 459.39 THB (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading-Aktivität:
35.72%
Max deposit load:
13.24%
Letzter Trade:
12 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
0
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
6.21
Long-Positionen:
89 (34.90%)
Short-Positionen:
166 (65.10%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.38
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
35.93 THB
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
88.26 THB
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-87.31 THB
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-1 475.01 THB)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 475.01 THB (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-0.05%
Jahresprognose:
-0.66%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.40 THB
Maximaler:
1 475.71 THB (7.60%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
7.64% (1 483.41 THB)
Kapital:
34.22% (6 143.38 THB)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDNZD 105
AUDCAD 79
NZDCAD 71
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 62
AUDCAD 125
NZDCAD 107
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 2.2K
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 9.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +677.92 THB
Schlechtester Trade: -606 THB
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 136.80 THB
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 475.01 THB

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FusionMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.26 × 19
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.63 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.76 × 495
Exness-MT5Real8
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.33 × 6
Coinexx-Live
2.40 × 10
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.67 × 51
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.76 × 21
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.87 × 137
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.91 × 376
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
3.74 × 42
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.83 × 24
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.93 × 28
GoMarkets-Live
3.96 × 24
FxPro-MT5
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
4.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
4.00 × 2
FXNXGlobal-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
4.10 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
4.13 × 224
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
4.25 × 8
noch 68 ...
Welcome to My Signals.

Our signal service specializes in identifying highly sensitive reversal points in three currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. The minimum deposit is just $500.

This strategy employs small trading positions to distribute risk and enhance efficiency. It does not rely on fixed numbers for martingale or grid spacing; instead,

it adapts to supply/demand and volatility. The EA closes positions based on Fibonacci retracement levels.

My signals are not executed on a daily basis. Trading activity may vary, with 2-3 trades per week during periods of market volatility

Expected Monthly Profit and Risk

Profit 5-10%/month & 20-30% MDD,


Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. External factors, market conditions,

and unforeseen variables may significantly affect outcomes, and no specific results can be guaranteed.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.04 13:44
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.28 13:59
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 03:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 13:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 07:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 06:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 05:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 04:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 06:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.16 09:00
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 06:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 22:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.17 07:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Simple AI Medium risk
30 USD pro Monat
92%
0
0
USD
104K
THB
68
98%
255
70%
36%
2.38
35.93
THB
34%
1:500
