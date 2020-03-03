SLS Monolith Maximus

SLS Monolith Maximus

SLS Monolith Maximus is a disciplined, grid-assisted trading system designed to focus on daily consistency rather than high-risk speculation. Unlike traditional grid systems that trade blindly, Monolith Maximus utilizes a custom AIS (Adaptive Interval Statistics) Extremum Engine to identify high-probability reversal zones based on historical price distribution.

The core philosophy of this EA is "Hit and Run." It aims to secure a specific daily profit target and then ceases trading immediately to protect gains from market volatility.

Trading Strategy

  • Trend Identification: The system determines the primary trend using a Moving Average filter combined with RSI momentum confirmation.

  • AIS Extremum Engine: A custom internal algorithm analyzes the last 200 bars (configurable) to calculate statistical Support and Resistance levels. These levels are used to place dynamic Stop Losses, adapting to current market volatility.

  • Grid Logic: If the market moves against the initial entry, the EA manages the position using a limited averaging method ( MaxOpenPositions ) to recover, provided the MinGridStep and signal conditions are met.

Key Features

  • Daily Profit Target: The EA includes a "Daily Target Loop." Once the defined profit (e.g., $24) is hit, the EA closes all trades and stops for the day. This prevents "overtrading" and giving profits back to the market.

  • Global Risk Guard: A hard equity protection mechanism is built-in. If equity drops by a defined percentage (Default: 40%), the EA effectively "pulls the plug" to prevent a total account blow-up.

  • Auto-Risk Calculation: Lot sizes are calculated automatically based on the risk percentage per trade relative to the AIS Stop Loss distance.

  • Profit Securing: Includes built-in Break-Even and Trailing Stop functions to lock in pips as the trade moves in your favor.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: Optimized for major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) or Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Timeframe: H1 is recommended for the most reliable AIS statistical data.

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Low Spread accounts are highly recommended.

  • VPS: A VPS is required to ensure the Daily Target and Trailing Stop logic execute correctly 24/7.

Input Parameters

Global Settings

  • MagicNumber : Unique identifier for the EA's orders.

  • MaxSpreadPips : Maximum allowed spread to prevent trading during low liquidity.

Daily Targets & Safety

  • DailyProfitTargetUSD : The monetary goal for the day (e.g., 24.0). Once reached, trading stops until the next server day.

  • MaxEquityLossPct : Hard safety trigger. If equity drops by this %, the EA stops permanently.

  • SendPushOnTarget : Sends a mobile notification when the daily goal is achieved.

Strategy Settings

  • RSI_Period / MA_Period : Settings for the entry signal logic.

  • AIS_Period / AIS_LookBack : Settings for the statistical Support/Resistance engine.

  • MaxOpenPositions : Maximum number of simultaneous trades allowed (Grid limit).

Risk Management

  • RiskPercentPerTrade : Percentage of balance to risk per trade entry.

  • UseBreakEven : Enables moving Stop Loss to entry price after profit.

  • UseTrailingStop : Enables a dynamic trailing stop to follow price.

Author's Note

Trading involves risk. Monolith Maximus is designed with safety tools (Hard Stops, Equity Protection, Daily Limits), but past performance does not guarantee future results. Please backtest on your specific broker's data before using on a live account.


FREE
