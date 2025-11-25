Индикаторы: Portfolio Optimizer - страница 13
Does anybody know why I get these empty results?
Hi Rasoul, please try setting Bigger values for Model_Growth or alternatively Portfolio_Value = 25000 for example ...
Thanks! :-)
Could you please explain what Portfolio_Value is? It is very confusing for me. Please let me explain the problem by an example,
The model is "TREND", Model_Growth is set to 100.0, so the last value of the MODEL[] array must be 100.0 but it is 3.49! Why?
What is the relation between Portfolio_Value and the final value of the model?
Thanks! :-)
The Portfolio_Value is very simple - it's monetary value of portfolio to be created
suppose we have only one position of 1 lot EURUSD
it means we have 100 000 euros and approx 110 000 usd by current rate
this is a monetary value of portfolio with only 1 lot EURUSD
so portfolio value is a sum of monetary values of all positions within portfolio
Portfolio_Value option is used to "scale" portfolio to make its PV equal to that number
in your example above you have very low PV value
generally it's normal to set PV: 10 000 - 20 000 at least and higher if your deposit allows
if PV is set to zero the value-based scaling will not be used
but nevertheless principal and fitting model require it for calculations
other models including trend - do not require PV
in that case instead of value-scaling model-scaling is used
for the trend model it is determined by Model_Growth option
Model_Growth is a monetary value of the distance the trend goes between left (zero) and right boundaries
simply put Model_Growth is a height of the model on the right boundary
you can always check it using crosshair mode of MT screen cursor
I hope I write not too complicated )))
Большое спасибо!
Best,
Rasoul
Здравствуйте. Не могу запустить индикатор Portfolio Modeller режим Principal. Графика не выдает, слева выдает сплошные нули. Что я не так делаю.
нужно portfolio value побольше поставить от 10000 хотя бы
Спасибо. А то я уже долго мучаюсь, и библиотеку переставлял. Подскажите как правильно составить портфель по Principal или где почитать, какие варианты пар брать.
Варианты пар это сугубо личное предпочтение, кто-то предпочитает комбинации мажоров, кто-то наоборот комбинации кроссов без повторов валют,
основная идея principal - формирование максимально сжатого коридора, например это можно использовать как поиск флэтовых участков перед новостями, например так: