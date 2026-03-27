Библиотеки: Virtual - страница 59
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This should be changed to: if (Tick.time_msc != 0) this.OpenTimeMsc = Tick.time_msc; else this.OpenTimeMsc = TimeCurrent() * 1000;
Because when called in Virtual's Create(), this.CurrentTick may not have been synchronized yet.
Combining Forester's code to fix the inventory fee mismatch problem, but the calculation after 3 times the inventory fee is incorrect.
I checked the code and it was theoretically correct, but it was different from the value in the tester.
Combining Forester's code to fix the inventory fee mismatch problem, but the calculation after 3 times the inventory fee is incorrect.
I checked the code and it was theoretically correct, but it was different from the value in the tester.
Вы про *3 своп со среды на четверг?
Я тоже заметил ошибку тестера со свопами. Надеюсь разработчики поправят...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/474452#comment_54821872
This should be changed to: if (Tick.time_msc != 0) this.OpenTimeMsc = Tick.time_msc; else this.OpenTimeMsc = TimeCurrent() * 1000;
Will affect the display of the starting time.
This should be changed to: if (Tick.time_msc != 0) this.OpenTimeMsc = Tick.time_msc; else this.OpenTimeMsc = TimeCurrent() * 1000;
Однозначно, нет. Через Virtual решается обширный список задач.
Вы про *3 своп со среды на четверг?
Я тоже заметил ошибку тестера со свопами. Надеюсь разработчики поправят...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/474452#comment_54821872
Однозначно, нет. Через Virtual решается обширный список задач.
Однозначно, нет. Через Virtual решается обширный список задач.
This is shown after the tester ends, and clearly there is an issue.