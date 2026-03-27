Библиотеки: Virtual - страница 59

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This should be changed to: if (Tick.time_msc != 0) this.OpenTimeMsc = Tick.time_msc; else this.OpenTimeMsc = TimeCurrent() * 1000; 

Because when called in Virtual's Create(), this.CurrentTick may not have been synchronized yet.

void Deposit( const double dDeposit, const MqlTick &Tick ) {
...
  this.OpenTimeMsc = Tick.time_msc;
...
}
 

Combining Forester's code to fix the inventory fee mismatch problem, but the calculation after 3 times the inventory fee is incorrect.

I checked the code and it was theoretically correct, but it was different from the value in the tester.

Файлы:
Virtual.zip  65 kb
 
hini #:

Combining Forester's code to fix the inventory fee mismatch problem, but the calculation after 3 times the inventory fee is incorrect.

I checked the code and it was theoretically correct, but it was different from the value in the tester.

Вы про *3 своп со среды на четверг?
Я тоже заметил ошибку тестера со свопами. Надеюсь разработчики поправят...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/474452#comment_54821872

Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 4620: исправления ошибок в MQL5 и новые методы OpenBLAS - В этом выпуске мы исправили несколько трудноуловимых ошибок MQL5. Исправлена ошибка ручного получения тиковой истории из терминала MetaTrader 5.
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 4620: исправления ошибок в MQL5 и новые методы OpenBLAS - В этом выпуске мы исправили несколько трудноуловимых ошибок MQL5. Исправлена ошибка ручного получения тиковой истории из терминала MetaTrader 5.
  • 2024.10.10
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New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4585 Performance improvements. а так же задания могут от одного советника быть разной сложности. Почему нельзя оценивать время до окончания работы и раздавать задания другим агентам
 
hini #:

This should be changed to: if (Tick.time_msc != 0) this.OpenTimeMsc = Tick.time_msc; else this.OpenTimeMsc = TimeCurrent() * 1000;

Will affect the display of the starting time.

 
hini #:

This should be changed to: if (Tick.time_msc != 0) this.OpenTimeMsc = Tick.time_msc; else this.OpenTimeMsc = TimeCurrent() * 1000;

Однозначно, нет. Через Virtual решается обширный список задач.

 
Forester #:

Вы про *3 своп со среды на четверг?
Я тоже заметил ошибку тестера со свопами. Надеюсь разработчики поправят...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/474452#comment_54821872

Yes, it was you who said this mistake.
 
fxsaber #:

Однозначно, нет. Через Virtual решается обширный список задач.

Alright, I need to check the code again.
 
fxsaber #:

Однозначно, нет. Через Virtual решается обширный список задач.

This is shown after the tester ends, and clearly there is an issue.
 
Could you please describe the use cases for snapshots? I'm not very familiar with them. Thank you!
 
hini #:
This is shown after the tester ends, and clearly there is an issue.
Нужен короткий код для воспроизведения.
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