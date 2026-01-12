SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / George Yair
Uriy Gereben

George Yair

Uriy Gereben
0 comentários
0 / 0 USD
0%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
0
Negociações com lucro:
0 (0.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
0.00 RUB
Pior negociação:
0.00 RUB
Lucro bruto:
0.00 RUB
Perda bruta:
0.00 RUB
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
0 (0.00 RUB)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
0.00 RUB (0)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.00
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Fator de recuperação:
0.00
Negociações longas:
0 (0.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
n/a
Valor esperado:
0.00 RUB
Lucro médio:
0.00 RUB
Perda média:
0.00 RUB
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 RUB)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 RUB (0)
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 RUB
Máximo:
0.00 RUB (0.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)

Distribuição

Sem dados

  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +0.00 RUB
Pior negociação: -0 RUB
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 0
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +0.00 RUB
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 RUB

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "AlfaForexRU-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Всем доброго времени суток! 
Рад поделится своей торговой системой, которую разрабатывал и тестировал очень долгое время. 
Данная торговая система полностью ручная и основана на нахождении разворотных точек рынка. Среднее время удержания позиций, как правило, составляет несколько дней. Так же, как правило, я не ставлю Стоп-Лосс, а выставляю обратные ордера и локирую позицию. Локирование происходит на расстоянии 120-150 пунктов по 4-м знакам. Но возможны и передвижения лока. Всё зависит от условий рынка. Поэтому, будьте внимательны и рациональны в выборе количества ордеров.

Соблюдайте разумный Мани Менеджмент. 


Очень надеюсь, что моя система принесёт вам удовлетворение и финансовое благополучие.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Good day to all! 

I am glad to share my trading system, which I have been developing and testing for a very long time. 

This trading system is completely manual and is based on finding market turning points. The average time to hold positions is usually several days. Also, as a rule, I do not place a Stop Loss, but place reverse orders and lock a position. Locking takes place at a distance of 120-150 points (the first 4 digits). But lock's movements are also possible. It all depends on the market conditions. Therefore, be careful and rational in choosing the number of orders. Follow reasonable Money Management. 

I really hope that my system will bring you satisfaction and financial well-being.

Sem comentários
2026.01.12 17:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 17:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 17:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 17:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 17:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar