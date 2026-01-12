- Growth
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Всем доброго времени суток!
Рад поделится своей торговой системой, которую разрабатывал и тестировал очень долгое время.
Данная торговая система полностью ручная и основана на нахождении разворотных точек рынка. Среднее время удержания позиций, как правило, составляет несколько дней. Так же, как правило, я не ставлю Стоп-Лосс, а выставляю обратные ордера и локирую позицию. Локирование происходит на расстоянии 120-150 пунктов по 4-м знакам. Но возможны и передвижения лока. Всё зависит от условий рынка. Поэтому, будьте внимательны и рациональны в выборе количества ордеров.
Соблюдайте разумный Мани Менеджмент.
Очень надеюсь, что моя система принесёт вам удовлетворение и финансовое благополучие.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Good day to all!
I am glad to share my trading system, which I have been developing and testing for a very long time.
This trading system is completely manual and is based on finding market turning points. The average time to hold positions is usually several days. Also, as a rule, I do not place a Stop Loss, but place reverse orders and lock a position. Locking takes place at a distance of 120-150 points (the first 4 digits). But lock's movements are also possible. It all depends on the market conditions. Therefore, be careful and rational in choosing the number of orders. Follow reasonable Money Management.
I really hope that my system will bring you satisfaction and financial well-being.