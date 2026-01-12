- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
Keine Angabe
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "AlfaForexRU-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Всем доброго времени суток!
Рад поделится своей торговой системой, которую разрабатывал и тестировал очень долгое время.
Данная торговая система полностью ручная и основана на нахождении разворотных точек рынка. Среднее время удержания позиций, как правило, составляет несколько дней. Так же, как правило, я не ставлю Стоп-Лосс, а выставляю обратные ордера и локирую позицию. Локирование происходит на расстоянии 120-150 пунктов по 4-м знакам. Но возможны и передвижения лока. Всё зависит от условий рынка. Поэтому, будьте внимательны и рациональны в выборе количества ордеров.
Соблюдайте разумный Мани Менеджмент.
Очень надеюсь, что моя система принесёт вам удовлетворение и финансовое благополучие.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Good day to all!
I am glad to share my trading system, which I have been developing and testing for a very long time.
This trading system is completely manual and is based on finding market turning points. The average time to hold positions is usually several days. Also, as a rule, I do not place a Stop Loss, but place reverse orders and lock a position. Locking takes place at a distance of 120-150 points (the first 4 digits). But lock's movements are also possible. It all depends on the market conditions. Therefore, be careful and rational in choosing the number of orders. Follow reasonable Money Management.
I really hope that my system will bring you satisfaction and financial well-being.