SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / George Yair
Uriy Gereben

George Yair

Uriy Gereben
0 Bewertungen
0 / 0 USD
0%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
0
Gewinntrades:
0 (0.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
0.00 RUB
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 RUB
Bruttoprofit:
0.00 RUB
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 RUB
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
0 (0.00 RUB)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
0.00 RUB (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.00 RUB
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.00 RUB
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 RUB
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 RUB)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 RUB (0)
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 RUB
Maximaler:
0.00 RUB (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)

Verteilung

Keine Angabe

  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +0.00 RUB
Schlechtester Trade: -0 RUB
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 0
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +0.00 RUB
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 RUB

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "AlfaForexRU-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Всем доброго времени суток! 
Рад поделится своей торговой системой, которую разрабатывал и тестировал очень долгое время. 
Данная торговая система полностью ручная и основана на нахождении разворотных точек рынка. Среднее время удержания позиций, как правило, составляет несколько дней. Так же, как правило, я не ставлю Стоп-Лосс, а выставляю обратные ордера и локирую позицию. Локирование происходит на расстоянии 120-150 пунктов по 4-м знакам. Но возможны и передвижения лока. Всё зависит от условий рынка. Поэтому, будьте внимательны и рациональны в выборе количества ордеров.

Соблюдайте разумный Мани Менеджмент. 


Очень надеюсь, что моя система принесёт вам удовлетворение и финансовое благополучие.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Good day to all! 

I am glad to share my trading system, which I have been developing and testing for a very long time. 

This trading system is completely manual and is based on finding market turning points. The average time to hold positions is usually several days. Also, as a rule, I do not place a Stop Loss, but place reverse orders and lock a position. Locking takes place at a distance of 120-150 points (the first 4 digits). But lock's movements are also possible. It all depends on the market conditions. Therefore, be careful and rational in choosing the number of orders. Follow reasonable Money Management. 

I really hope that my system will bring you satisfaction and financial well-being.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.12 17:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
