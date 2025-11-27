SinaisSeções
Anthonius Soruh

Bonosu

Anthonius Soruh
Confiabilidade
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 333 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 35%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Negociações:
106
Negociações com lucro:
47 (44.33%)
Negociações com perda:
59 (55.66%)
Melhor negociação:
663.60 USD
Pior negociação:
-185.10 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 651.04 USD (81 855 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 892.07 USD (158 239 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
5 (117.68 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 167.40 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.14
Atividade de negociação:
1.11%
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.44%
Último negócio:
9 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
15
Tempo médio de espera:
42 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
2.41
Negociações longas:
61 (57.55%)
Negociações curtas:
45 (42.45%)
Fator de lucro:
1.93
Valor esperado:
16.59 USD
Lucro médio:
77.68 USD
Perda média:
-32.07 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-77.67 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-418.97 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
34.74%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
660.14 USD
Máximo:
730.71 USD (14.41%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
14.39% (729.81 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.64% (31.70 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
USDJPY 19
BTCUSD 19
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 12
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
USDJPY 87
BTCUSD -82
EURUSD -42
GBPUSD -49
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 4.8K
USDJPY 834
BTCUSD -82K
EURUSD -27
GBPUSD -119
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Melhor negociação: +663.60 USD
Pior negociação: -185 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +117.68 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -77.67 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ICMarkets-MT5
0.25 × 4
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
TickmillEU-Live
0.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.71 × 79
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 59
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.08 × 176
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
1.22 × 9
Strategy: Single-shot strategy with 1–7 signals per day.
The EA always sets both a Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Trading risk 0.1%-1% Fixed Lots

It does not use martingale, or averaging.
Powered by AI technology that follows the market trend.

Risk Management: Please understand the risks of leveraged trading before using the EA.

Lot Size: Recommended 0.01 lot for $200 capital. For lower drawdown, use 0.01 lot for $500 capital or more.

For further info, contact via Telegram: @realtatino

https://bonosu.com/ea-golden-wing


2026.01.09 14:37
2026.01.09 14:37
2026.01.09 13:37
2026.01.09 13:37
2025.12.11 12:55
2025.12.11 11:52
2025.12.10 20:37
2025.12.08 13:26
2025.12.05 06:29
2025.12.04 11:43
2025.12.01 15:36
2025.11.28 17:40
2025.11.28 16:29
2025.11.28 15:29
2025.11.28 08:07
2025.11.28 01:09 2025.11.28 01:09:03  

working now

2025.11.28 00:34
2025.11.28 00:34
2025.11.28 00:34
2025.11.27 08:39
Bonosu
333 USD por mês
35%
0
0
USD
6.8K
USD
7
100%
106
44%
1%
1.92
16.59
USD
14%
1:500
